UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Heavily Hypes Up Ethan Garbers
UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers has taken over the reins as the team's starting quarterback heading into the 2024 season, UCLA's first campaign in the Big Ten conference. Not only has Garbers been the team's best quarterback through practices and camp all offseason, but he has emerged as a leader on the team as well.
“Ethan’s the one,” UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster told reporters after Saturday's open practice. “He's QB1. You guys are watching him, he’s spinning it pretty well right now. His leadership has really grown and he’s just taking on the role of being QB1.”
Garbers went into the 2023 season as the team's starter but had to battle for the role with Dante Moore during the regular season. After throwing two interceptions in his first start against Coastal Carolina, Garbers was benched for Moore. He had to wait to regain the starting job for over a month when he took over Moore against Stanford after the freshman struggled in conference play.
Overall, Garbers appeared in eight games during the 2023 season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
With Moore and fellow quarterback Colin Schlee transferring in the offseason, it became clear that QB1 was Garbers' job to lose. Garbers has taken full advantage, by helping lead his teammates and growing chemistry on the offense.
“Ethan makes sure that we know we always got to do more — meet up in the meeting rooms and all that,” UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao said, “so I think that’s kind of a testament to who we are as an offense right now.”
The redshirt senior is looking to grow in his role under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was a key part of the early career success Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had as a pro. Bieniemy is running a pro-style offense in Westwood, which UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya has described as an offense that allows "everyone to eat," or get their chance at touches and targets.
Bieniemy has also been complimentary of Garbers throughout the offseason, saying the team trusts the Corona Del Mar product to take on more "freedom" in the offense and handle what has come his way.
The Bruins begin the 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 at Hawaii, before returning for their first game at the Rose Bowl on Sep. 14 against Indiana.