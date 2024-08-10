UCLA Football: Bruins Tight End Added to John Mackey Award Watchlist
Ahead of the 2024 season, UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao was added to the John Mackey Award Watch List on Friday.
The accolade is annually awarded to the nation's top tight end and is voted on by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. The committe will anounce eight semifinalits on Dec. 12 via ESPN's presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The senior is one of 48 student athletes to be tabbed for the award. Marcedes Lewis was the last Bruin to win the Mackey Award in 2005.
According to UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, the starting tight end position is an ongoing battle for the Bruins which means Matavao has until Aug. 31 to clinch the starting spot.
In 2023, Matavao earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors. The tight end appeared in every game for the Bruins and earned six starts.
Matavao totaled 283 receiving yards on 14 receptions, averaging 20.2 yards per catch. He also had two touchdowns in 2023.
Matavao had a standout performance against Washington State. The Bruins defeated the Cougars 25-17 at the Rose Bowl. The tight end contributed to the victory by posting three catches and totaling 76 yards.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Matavao scored a touchdown in back to back games against Stanford and Colorado.
Before transferring to UCLA, the tight end played at Oregon for two season. Matavao had 26 appearances and eight starts in his two campaigns for the Ducks.
In his career for Oregon, he had 19 catches for 209 receiving yards.
Two of Matavao's teammates, TJ Harden and Ale Kaho, were also added to preseason award watchlists. Harden was added to the Doak Walker Award watchlist.
The accolade is for the nation's best running back. No player from UCLA has ever won the Doak Walker Award. The closest Bruin to achieve the milestone was Zach Charbonnet in 2022. He was named a semifinalist for the award.
Kaho, who has been sidelined by injuries for the last years, was tabbed for the Comeback Player of the Year. The Bruin would be the second player from UCLA to earn the accolade following edge rusher Laiatu Latu who won Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.
This season will be Kaho's seventh collegiate season. The redshirt senior joined UCLA in 2021 after transferring from Alabama.
The Bruins will open their season against Hawaii at the end of the month.
