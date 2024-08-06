UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Offers Update on Michigan St. Transfer Joining Practice
UCLA football transfer running back Jalen Berger has yet to begin practicing with the team in fall camp. Berger, who transferred to UCLA in July, has joined the team but is still getting back in football shape.
Berger comes to UCLA after two seasons with Michigan State, where he missed most of the 2023 season with a season-ending injury that he is returning from.
“I think maybe about a week and a half or so,” UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said on when Berger might return. “I don’t really want to put dates on him because … he’s doing a great job. He’s strong and I just want to see him just get really back to it … I don’t want him to get in shape with practice. I truly want him to be ‘back.’”
Before joining the Bruins, Berger began his college career at Wisconsin. He had a promising true freshman season, rushing 60 times for 301 yards and two touchdowns at an average of 5.0 yards per carry.
Things went downhill for Berger though in his sophomore season. Berger reportedly did not react well to Wisconsin adding transfer Chez Mellusi, and was missing meetings and workouts with the team. He saw just 24 carries for 88 yards in 2021, and was dismissed from the team in the middle of the season.
He transferred to Michigan State after the season, rushing 148 times for 683 yards and six touchdowns during his first season in East Lansing. He appeared prime for a strong season in 2023, but was limited to just 25 carries or 93 yards due to injury.
At UCLA, Berger will begin the season at least behind T.J. Harden, who will be the team's starting running back. Harden is coming off a strong 2022 campaign in which he earned 153 carries for 827 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Harden achieved this while splitting carries with former Bruin running back Carson Steele, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before getting significant snaps on the field this season, Berger will likely have to begin practicing with UCLA and earn his way to playing time. The Bruins have lots of depth at the running back position, with Anthony Adkins and Keegan Jones also seeking increased playing time heading into the season.
The Bruins will make their season debut on Aug. 31 with a game at Hawaii.