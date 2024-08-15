UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Explains Process of Becoming 'Leader' of Bruins
For the second year in a row, Ethan Garbers will head into the season as the team's starting quarterback. There's a marked difference this year though, as Garbers has established himself as the team's leader heading into the 2024 campaign.
Garbers began last season as the starting quarterback but quickly lost the job to freshman Dante Moore after throwing two interceptions in the season opener. He returned to the starting position later in the year but later missed time due to injury.
With Garbers spending the whole offseason holding the edge to become the starting quarterback again, he's taken it upon himself to emerge as a leader.
"Coming with the job, you got to step up and be that guy," Garbers told reporters Tuesday. "This summer and in the offseason I've just took it upon myself to lead these guys because last year we didn't really have a solidified leader on offense. I came in this year and that just was my goal, just to get everyone united and on the same page."
"It's pretty simple," Garbers added on how he's become a leader. "It's just being more vocal and if you're talking out here, the guys will listen. Especially if you know what you're talking about. I feel like I've been around this group of guys for a good amount of time and we have a good understanding and a good connection between each other, so that obviously helps.
Tight end Moliki Matavao credited Garbers for helping the team 'do more,' by getting them together for meetings, and staying on top of them throughout the offseason to this point.
Garbers' leadership has taken notice not just from his teammates, but his coaches as well. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said earlier this week that Garbers' leadership 'has really grown' as he takes on the QB1 job.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback appeared in eight games for the Bruins last season. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three touchdowns for a UCLA team that finished the season 8-5. While the year had some tough moments as he got benched and dealt with an injury, he finished the season on a high note by winning the L.A. Bowl Offensive MVP.