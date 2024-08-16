UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Reveals What Areas of Game He Most Improved On
UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers was recently anointed the Bruins' starting quarterback for the second season in a row and looks to take the next steps as a player in his final year with the Bruins.
While a quarterback's ability to throw and perform on the field often dominates the conversation of whether a quarterback is good or not, Garbers has put a lot of his focus toward the mental side of the game to improve this offseason.
"I would say from the mental side, on every play knowing where my starting point is, knowing about the protection, making sure that I'm going to be safe on that play," Garbers told reporters Tuesday. "I think I've taken a huge jump from the spring in that and being a leader and leading those guys through the finish line."
Figuring out pass protections is far from the most exciting thing a quarterback does, but an essential part of better leading an offense and being able to execute each play. Many quarterbacks, especially at the NFL level, are able to make adjustments to the pass protection to help themselves stay protected.
Under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Garbers and the Bruins are taking on a more complex pro-style offense. Both the verbiage of the offense and plays take time to learn, which has been another mental area Garbers and his teammates have had to zone in on this season.
Another area Garbers has taken strides in is becoming a leader of the team. Garbers noted earlier this week that he decided to step up as a leader because the offense didn't really have one a season ago after the departure of former UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Taking on a leadership role is another critical job for any great starting quarterback and a key area for Garbers to progress in.
This offseason Garbers has become more vocal, helping motivate his teammates to put their all into practices and their preparation for the season.
While Garbers' has focused on the mental side of football and his leadership, his primary goal is to stay healthy this season. Garbers missed time due to multiple injuries last year, including a forearm injury he sustained in the final regular season game against Cal.
Garbers and UCLA will begin the 2024 season on Aug. 31 at Hawaii.