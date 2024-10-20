UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Scores 5 TDs, Records Career Performance in Win Over Rutgers

.@ethan_garbers3 was on another level today 🔥



- Best completion percentage by a Bruin since 2018

- Second QB in UCLA history to complete 30+ passes for an 80.0+ completion percentage

- Career bests in passing yards and touchdowns

- Career-long run (49) and pass (67)#GoBruins https://t.co/hwTA4EkYY5 pic.twitter.com/MyUV0U0UL2