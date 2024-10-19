UCLA Football: 3 Takeaways From Bruins' Shocking Victory Over Rutgers
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, UCLA football envisioned an explosive offense under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, an offense that would allow each of their offensive players to shine and regularly produce big plays.
That offense took form for the first time this season in Piscataway, New Jersey, as the Bruins earned a 35-32 victory over Rutgers on the road. The win broke a five-game losing streak for UCLA, who earned their first Big Ten Conference victory.
Here are the top three takeaways from the win:
Offense Gets Rolling
After failing to score 20 points in any of their first six games, the Bruins scored 21 in the first half on Saturday.
The UCLA offense, which primarily consisted of moments of promise through the first six weeks, punched the football into the end zone on three different occasions in that first half. In the second half, UCLA added two more.
Throughout the day, the Bruins offense moved the ball down the field consistently. Even on drives where they did not score, they managed to get first downs and move the ball into Rutgers' territory. Overall, the Bruins recorded a season-high 475 total yards and five touchdowns.
Offensive Skill Group is Deep
Just one week after J. Michael Sturdivant caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, Sturdivant did not record a single reception. The Bruins' top deep threat was held without a catch, while their other top receiver, Rico Flores, did not play.
Even so, UCLA recorded a season-high in total yards in points against Rutgers, a testament to the team's depth at the offensive skill positions.
The Bruins came into the season with their receiving core as their deepest position group, and that showed itself on Saturday.
The Bruins saw two players go over 100 yards receiving in running back Keegan Jones and tight end Moliki Matavao. Jones caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He provided the Bruins' longest play of the day on a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Matavao caught six passes for 104 yards, providing a reliable target for quarterback Ethan Garbers throughout the day. Wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and running back T.J. Harden each added five receptions as well.
Bruins Overcome Woes to Close Out Win
Despite pulling through with the win, the Bruins did make mistakes in the fourth quarter, mistakes that normally would have cost UCLA the win.
The Scarlet Knights forced a sack fumble on Garbers, turning the ball back to their offense. On that drive, the Bruins committed defensive penalties on three consecutive plays, which led to a Rutgers touchdown to bring the game within three points.
Thankfully for the Bruins, these mistakes didn't matter. UCLA had wound the clock down enough that they only had to ensure Rutgers did not recover an onside kick to secure their win.
The Bruins helped themselves by scoring touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to put the game out of reach. In their previous six games, UCLA was a "one half" team, playing effectively for just one half of each game. Against Rutgers, their offense played well in both halves, resulting in the win.
Defensive back Bryan Addison additionally came up with a clutch fourth quarter interception, which stole a possession away from Rutgers and led to UCLA's victory.
