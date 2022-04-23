UCLA Football Holds Just Another Practice in Return of Spring Showcase

Due to COVID-19, the Bruins hadn't had a spring game since 2019.

Three years later, they still haven't.

UCLA football had its spring showcase Saturday morning, returning to Drake Stadium to perform in front of fans for the first time in the past three offseasons. The setup was a departure from what coach Chip Kelly ran in 2018 and 2019, though, when the Bruins held true offense vs. defense scrimmages – something crosstown rival USC did later Saturday afternoon on ESPN.

This time around, UCLA held its standard spring practice, just in a new setting with a few more people watching and a Pac-12 Network crew on location.

"Today was practice opportunity 12," Kelly said. "As I told our guys, it was just an away game. We usually play home games at Wasserman and we played an away game at Drake, so I don’t think we’ve changed anybody’s mindset or kind of what their approach is."

As for why, Kelly cited several reasons, including the team moving away from live tackling, full-contact team sessions in spring camp ever since linebacker Josh Woods tore his ACL in that setting in 2018. There are also three more practices left on the slate for the Bruins, as they only had their showcase this Saturday as opposed to next because the conference asked them to do so.

Therefore, Saturday morning featured 10-plus sessions of special teams and individual drills before fans got to see any team workouts.

When the Bruins finally got to 1-on-1 drills, receivers were having a tough time making hard cuts on the grass field, slipping and losing their footing on multiple occasions. The offensive linemen had similar issues trying to block the defensive linemen in 1-on-1s, sliding or getting steamrolled whenever they attempted to plant their feet.

The crowd of roughly 1,500 fans, students and donors finally got a little more engaged when the half skeleton and 7-on-7 drills got underway, but only a handful of plays drew oohs and aahs that weren't drowned out by the music blaring over the loudspeakers.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins' fifth-year starter who will need to find new favorite targets with receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich headed to the NFL Draft, continued to build connections with some new options. Thompson-Robinson found receiver Kazmeir Allen and tight end Hudson Habermehl for big gains in the early sessions, and he hit Duke transfer wideout Jake Bobo for a couple conversions later on.

Receiver Matt Sykes, who had seemingly been leapt by Bobo on the depth chart since the start of spring camp, had his best practice in weeks Saturday. He opened things up by hauling in a 45-yard touchdown in half-skeleton before snatching another long one in 11-on-11s. Sykes nearly brought down a jump ball in double coverage in the end zone before getting it broken up by a defensive back's helmet, leading to a defeated "Ohhh—awww" from the fans.

The biggest reaction the crowd gave all morning was when scout team quarterback Chase Artopoeus dialed up a 50-yard bomb to running back Keegan Jones at the end of the half-skeleton session. Jones had a few drops later on, though, and he got hit pretty hard when linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother lowered his shoulder at the end of a rep.

The two or three 11-on-11 sessions were the closest UCLA got to a real spring game, and it did provide the offense a chance to get back on track after a few spotty practices earlier in the week.

Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet each rushed for a touchdown, and the 1s moved the ball consistently without turning it over.

The backups made the most of the team sessions as well, with early enrollee quarterback Justyn Martin's touchdown pass to receiver DJ Justice standing out. However, running back Deshun Murrell fumbled a handoff from quarterback Ethan Garbers, safety Kenny Churchwell III got a sack and edge rusher Devin Aupiu swatted down a pass in the backfield with his forearms, so it was far from a perfect day for the second unit on offense.

It was more difficult to identify the injured players than it is at Wasserman Football Center, but center Sam Marrazzo, linebacker Ale Kaho, receiver Ezavier Staples, offensive lineman Yutaka Mahe and edge rusher Joquarri Price were among those who were seen sitting things out. Tight end Mike Martinez again did not take part in team drills, but he was in pads and was a full participant in individuals.

North Texas transfer edge rusher Gabriel Murphy went down with a leg injury early on in 11-on-11s, needing to get helped off the field by trainers. Just a few minutes later, though, Murphy was back in on the action and he was a full participant for the rest of the day.

Early enrollee tight end Carsen Ryan was not as lucky, as he went down with an apparent leg injury himself earlier in the showcase. Ryan did not take part in any drills from that point on, and he stayed on the side with several other injured players.

For all the ways Saturday seemed like a normal practice, there were at least a few elements that helped it stand out.

UCLA women's basketball guard Natalie Chou and forward Brynn Masikewich were wandering the donor area down at field level, and even went up into the bleachers to see fans a couple times. Inside linebacker coach Ken Norton Jr. – a 13-year NFL veteran – was chatting it up with David Justice, DJ's father and a 14-year MLB veteran from the same era. There was cornhole, free breakfast sandwiches and promotional giveaways – all not typically featured at the Bruins' early morning workouts throughout the rest of spring camp.

And in having more fans and infrastructure at practice, there also came some inadvertent contact.

Towards the very end of the showcase, Martin felt pressure in the pocket and rolled out to his right. Nearing the sideline, the freshman chucked one 45 yards downfield into the back of the end zone, but narrowly overthrew his target.

The receiver and three defensive backs ran full speed into the fence at the edge of the field – roughly 8 yards past the back of the end zone – and burst right through it, knocking over several fans sitting in the front row of the on-field section.

There didn't seem to be any major injuries, and practice chugged along for the final few minutes until the field opened up for autographs and photoshoots.

At the end of the sunny day in Westwood, the players and coaches had completed just another practice. For onlookers and patrons, there seemed to be just enough to keep them engaged throughout the morning.

