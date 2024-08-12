UCLA Football: Key Part of Bruins Defense Will Be Work in Progress
The UCLA starting edge rushers have their work cut out for them ahead of the program's first game in the Big Ten conference.
As of now, the first-string rushers are Jacob Busic and Devin Aupiu, according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, but nothing is set in stone yet. Drew Tuazama and Grant Buckey will likely be backups.
In practice on Saturday, it was a second-stringer that made one of the biggest plays of the day. Tuazama exploded into the backfield to force backup quarterback Justyn Martin to throw an incomplete pass.
Rumors have swirled that UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo will convert into a hybrid position that would give him the responsibility of rushing the quarterback. But on Saturday, linebacker Kain Medrano filled that role.
The UCLA defense has undergone several changes, including the departure of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Although he had only been with the Bruins for one season, he was the mastermind behind a defensive resurgence for the Blue and Gold.
Lynn's defensive unit was ranked atop the Pac-12 and placed in the top 20 overall in the country. After he was poached by USC, the Bruins were essentially left in the lurch and had to start back from square one.
Kamari Ramsey and John Humphrey left Westwood to follow Lynn. Ramsey was projected to be the Blue and Gold's best returning defensive player. The starting safety's departure was a major setback to the strength of the unit.
The Bruins lost five of their top defensive ends, including Laiatu Latu, Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, Carl Jones, and Jake Heimlicher.
Latu was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round, 15th overall. He recently made his professional debut against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
"It felt amazing," Latu said, via the team's transcript. "Being out there, playing with my guys I've been in training camp with the whole time. It was amazing."
"Honestly, I didn't have any expectations," Latu said. "I just tried to go out there and rock like I do."
Latu was named a First Team All-American following a team-high 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
The Bruins also lost Darius Muasau at linebacker. Muasau led the team with 75 total tackles and four sacks.
UCLA also lost some defensive players to the transfer portal. Safety William Nimmo transferred to San Diego State.
The Bruins face an uphill battle on the defensive side of the ball.