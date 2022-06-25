UCLA Football Offers Class of 2023 Long Snapper Jake Eldridge

The Bruins have entered the hunt for one of the top class of 2023 special teamers.

IMG Academy (FL) long snapper Jake Eldridge became the latest junior prospect to receive an offer from UCLA football on Thursday afternoon, the 6-foot-2 recruit announced on Twitter. On June 4, Eldridge took part in a special teams camp in Westwood and made the event finals, apparently making a good enough impression on the coaching staff for them to peg him as a target.

UCLA joined Air Force to become the second program to offer Eldridge a scholarship, but the Bradenton, Florida, native has visited many campuses across the nation.

Eldridge has unofficially visited the likes of Miami, Virginia, Notre Dame, Indiana, Northwestern and Baylor, while Cal, Penn State, Oregon Rutgers and Wisconsin have expressed interest in the 2023 recruit by sending Eldridge recruiting messages he has posted on Twitter.

Assistant special teams coordinator Bailey McElwain was the coach who offered Eldridge, and outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Ikaika Malloe was also involved in choosing to recruit the Southeastern product.

On the Rubio Long Snapping rankings for long snappers. Eldridge ranks close to the top of the list. In the class of 2023, Eldridge is the No. 2 long snapper in the nation and holds a five-star rating – one of 14 players to earn that mark.

Rubio Long Snapping defines their five-star rating as, “Perfect mentality, size, athleticism, spiral, speed and consistency. Freshman Year Starter at any College/University, All-Conference on Day 1 of College, Scholarship Pick.”

At the most recent Rubio Long Snapping event, Eldridge made the finals and the top 12 overall.

Eldridge showcased the accuracy and the quick approach he holds at the position at the camp, even sharing some of his highlights on Twitter.

Malloe had not previously offered a long snapping prospect since joining the staff this past December, but he did recruited kicker Michael James and punter Kalen Jones – the latter of which committed as a preferred walk-on.

UCLA’s current long snapper is Jack Landherr IV, but he is heading into his senior year in Westwood.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated