UCLA Football Offers Up-and-Coming OT Tavake Tuikolovatu

The Bruins have officially become the latest Pac-12 team to enter the race for a late blooming local lineman.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle and defensive end Tavake Tuikolovatu has picked up an offer from UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Tuikolovatu plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, but considering the offer came from offensive line coach Tim Drevno, the Bruins appear to be looking at him as an offensive tackle.

Tuikolovatu was already sitting on offers from Washington State, Utah, Cal and Oregon State, meaning only Pac-12 programs have reached that advanced of a stage with the 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Hawaii and the Inland Empire.

Tuikolovatu did not have a single offer before July, making this a very fast-tracked recruiting process for the senior. Washington State was the first to send one in, followed by Utah in August and then Cal and Oregon State in September.

The Golden Bears hosted Tuikolovatu for an official visit back on Sept. 24 – the weekend they beat Arizona at home. The Utes were the next to bring Tuikolovatu in for an official, as he went to Salt Lake City to see their win over USC on Oct. 15. Oregon State is reportedly looking to bring him in for a visit as well.

Multiple 247Sports experts put in crystal ball predictions for Tuikolovatu to commit to Utah after his most recent visit, so the Utes may be the leaders as the Bruins only debut on the list of contenders. Utah appears to be recruiting Tuikolovatu as a defensive lineman, which could play into his decision somewhere down the road.

Tuikolovatu also plays rugby.

Across nine games his junior year, Tuikolovatu recorded 16 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Eight games into the 2022 campaign, Tuikolovatu has 31 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Tuikolovatu is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, but he does not have a rating from On3 or recruit pages from ESPN or Rivals. 247Sports has Tuikolovatu ranked as the No. 105 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 160 overall prospect in California.

UCLA has seven commits for its 2023 recruiting class at the moment, but none play offensive line.

Due to not being nationally ranked, Tuikolovatu wouldn't move the needle for the Bruins if he were to commit, as they currently rank No. 85 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12. Still, UCLA's staff has been selective with handing out offers, so they are likely looking at Tuikolovatu as a serious candidate to bring in this coming offseason.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF TAVAKE UIIKOLOVATU/TWITTER