UCLA Hosts Transfer WR From Boise State
UCLA has re-stocked its wide receiver room quite well, landing two wideouts from the 2024-25 transfer portal so far.
But it could still use some more help in the receiving department.
According to Connor Morrissette of USCFootball.com, transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan from Boise State had visited the Bruins after a visit to USC.
Strachan recently helped lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff, where they fell to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. They finished with a 12-2 record.
The sophomore recorded 304 yards and a touchdown on 25 catches this past season while playing in all 14 games. The year before, he posted 274 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions as a freshman. His 22.8 yards per reception ranked second in the Mountain West and fifth in the nation (minimum of 10 receptions).
Strachan entered the portal on Jan. 4.
The transfer wideout has much potential and was able to show it on a championship-contending team this past season.
UCLA lost wide receivers Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant to the portal but is working to replenish the wideout room. It landed a likely starter in Mikey Matthews from Cal and a likely backup with Jaedon Wilson.
Adding Strachan would be huge, not only because of his talent but because of his experience on a winning team.
UCLA will have the benefit of hosting Strachan after USC hosted him. With the crosstown rivals each coming off underwhelming seasons, it seems the two programs have been in a transfer portal race, especially as of late.
The Bruins recently lost the battle for former Syracuse center J'Onre Reed, but landing Strachan would help ease the sting.
As of now, new Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar will likely be UCLA's QB1 next season, and with the former Appalachian State star now entering a whole new world at the Power Four level, he will need all the help he can get to help his transition.
Strachan, too, would be moving up a level if he committed to UCLA, but as we saw what he was able to do against Penn State (40 yards on four receptions), it's safe to say he would fare quite well in the Big Ten.
