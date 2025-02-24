UCLA Will Have Its Hands Full Defending League's Best WRs Next Season
Three Big Ten pass catchers were named to Pro Football Focus' top 10 returning wide receivers list, and UCLA has the unfortunate responsibility of defending all of them during the 2025 season.
Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith came in at No. 1, Indiana's Elijah Sarratt came in at 4 and Makai Lemon came in at 9.
"Smith entered Columbus as the highest-rated recruit from the 2024 class and the highest-rated wide receiver recruit in Ohio State history." wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "Suffice it to say, the Florida native faced sky-high expectations. And he lived up to them. Immediately.
"As a true freshman, Smith was the most valuable receiver in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His 89.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked third and is more than four points higher than any other returning wideout. He also led the Power Four with 15 receiving touchdowns while trailing only Tetairoa McMillan in receiving yards (1,311).
"Smith is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with an incredibly refined skill set for someone who turned 19 years old in November. Not only is he the best returning receiver in college football, but he’s the best returning player in college football."
If Smith was draft-eligible, he would have been the first wide receiver selected. He is simply generational and his playoff performances prove it.
"Sarratt was one of 13 former James Madison Dukes to follow head coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington and was still incredibly productive despite the jump in competition level," Chadwick wrote. "Only Jeremiah Smith and Jordyn Tyson recorded more receiving yards than him (957) among returning Power Four wideouts, and his 16 contested catches tied for the seventh most among all Power Four receivers.
"Sarratt’s 90.3 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons leads all returning FBS receivers, as do his 2,156 receiving yards. The latter is nearly 400 more than any other returning wideout. Sarratt is excellent at boxing out defenders thanks to his size (6-foot-2) and strong hands."
Surratt was a monster from the slot, running one of the most effective slant routes in college football. His ability to haul in passes helped Indiana use the RPO all the way to the playoffs.
"Lemon was extremely efficient in his sophomore season with the Trojans. His 3.03 yards per route run ranked third among returning Power Four wideouts, trailing only Jeremiah Smith and Jordyn Tyson," Chadwick wrote. "Smith is also the second-most valuable returning wide receiver in college football, according to PFF's wins above average metric.
"After a slow start to the season, Lemon turned it on down the stretch, tallying the 11th-most receiving yards in the nation from Week 7 on (682)."
Lemon is a player who is a dark horse for the Biletnikoff Award due to his speed and catch radius. He is able to "moss" defenders, and he's one of the most slippery men in college football with the ball in his hands. A potential problem for UCLA.
