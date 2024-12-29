UCLA Lands Potential QB1
UCLA has been in desperate need of finding a quarterback after losing Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin.
On Saturday, the Bruins finally landed one, as former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar announced on social media that he has committed to UCLA.
The Bruins had recently hosted Aguilar for a visit.
The veteran quarterback comes off two seasons with the Mountaineers. He joined Appalachian State after spending two seasons at Diablo Valley College and would take the Sun Belt by storm.
Aguilar threw for a career-best 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first season with the Mountaineers and was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.
This past season, he led the conference in passing yards (3,003) and yards per game (273.0) while playing in 11 games.
As it stands now, it seems Aguilar could be the Bruins' QB1, as they hadn't had a clear answer for the starting job before his commitment.
Aguilar will be back in his home state -- he grew up in Antioch, California and played for Freedom High School in Oakley.
Garbers, UCLA's starting quarterback over the last two seasons, just played his final year of eligibility, while Martin, his likely successor, recently transferred to Maryland.
Aguilar's commitment marks UCLA's 18th from the 2024-25 transfer portal. It came on the same day the Bruins landed a commitment from former Cal wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Together, their commitments served as the fifth and sixth offensive transfers the Bruins have landed from the 2024-25 portal thus far.
Aguilar could be the answer as UCLA's QB1, but the Bruins should keep searching. While he thrived in the Sun Belt, that doesn't mean it's guaranteed he will do so in a formidable Power Four conference like the Big Ten.
For now, though, Bruins fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it would have been tough for the program to go into the spring without a starting quarterback.
The winter window of the portal closed on Saturday, but UCLA can still land commitments. It has addressed nearly every area of need so far this offseason, but it needs to keep up the aggression to take full advantage of the portal.
