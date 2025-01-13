UCLA Loses Transfer Commit
UCLA football was hit with a rare blow in the transfer portal on the same day it landed former Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson.
On Sunday, former Utah edge rusher Ka'eo Akana, who had committed to UCLA last month, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has decommitted from the program.
He posted the following message:
"Mahalo @MalloeMalloe [Defensive Coordinator Ikaika Malloe] and UCLA Football for all that you have done. We wish Coach [DeShaun] Foster and Staff all the best. However, at this time, I will be decommiting from UCLA with 2 years of eligibility remaining."
Akana had been one of just two edge rushers the Bruins had landed from the transfer portal. Now, they're down to just Nico Davillier from Arkansas.
Akana played just three games for the Utes this past season, only seeing action on special teams. He also spent most of his snaps on special times the year before when he played in eight games.
The Honolulu, Hawaii native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022. He was ranked the No. 2 class of 2022 prospect in Hawaii and the No. 57 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Akana had been recruited by Malloe when he was the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach at Washington.
Akana had committed to UCLA following his visit to Westwood on Dec. 16.
“Just visiting and looking around, hanging out with the guys and meeting with all the coaches, it was just the best fit for me,” Akana said, per Michael Lasquero of The Sporting Tribune.
With the loss of Akana, the Bruins are down to 21 commits from the 2024-25 transfer portal, which is right where they were going into Sunday.
UCLA has landed 16 defensive transfers this offseason and five offensive. Edge rusher was still a position of need, even with Akana initially committed, but his loss should intensify the search for more pieces to add to that group.
Despite the loss of Akana, the Bruins have still had one of the best transfer hauls in the Big Ten this offseason, and that success should continue in the spring. And of course, they could still add to it this winter as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.