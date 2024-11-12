UCLA Makes Major Leap in Multiple Big Ten Power Rankings
UCLA football has become one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten -- at just the right time.
The Bruins have strung together three straight wins, all of which were upsets. Their latest, of course, was an inspiring victory over Iowa in UCLA's Homecoming game, one in which the Bruins trailed 10-0 early.
Now, after starting the season 1-5, first-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster and his team are on the brink of bowl eligibility, needing two wins in their final three games to make it happen.
As a result of the Bruins' recent success, UCLA has made massive jumps in various Big Ten power rankings.
SiriusXM
The Bruins rank No. 6 in SiriusXM's latest Big Ten power rankings. That's 10 spots up from last week.
247Sports
UCLA sits at No. 8 in 247Sports' latest rankings. It was No. 13 last week.
"Seemingly out of nowhere, UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten," wrote 247Sports' Carter Bahns. "DeShaun Foster earned the best win of his head coaching career last Friday with a 20-17 victory over Iowa, and his program is now a winner of three-straight and suddenly has a chance to reach a bowl game. It looks more and more like the Bruins' five losses were a product of a front-loaded schedule that featured four of the best teams in the country. UCLA's stock is on a steep climb."
FOX Sports
FOX Sports has the Bruins at No. 7 in its latest Big Ten power rankings after placing them at No. 11 in last week's rankings.
"Aside from Indiana and Oregon, who have both won 10 consecutive games to begin the season, no team in the Big Ten is enjoying a longer winning streak than UCLA," wrote FOX Sports' Michael Cohen. "The resurgent Bruins continue to display significant improvement following a five-game losing skid earlier in the year and earned their third straight victory by handling Iowa in the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Head coach DeShaun Foster's team trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before scoring 17 unanswered points in the second and producing a late field goal in the fourth to secure the win. That UCLA ground out more than 5 yards per carry against a stout Iowa rushing defense was a feather in the cap for Foster, who himself is an ex-Bruin running back. Tailback T.J. Harden carried 20 times for 125 yards — both of which are season-high totals — as UCLA finished with a massive advantage of plus-15 minutes in time of possession. The Bruins should have a good chance of extending their winning ways on Friday night against a Washington team that has dropped four of its last six games."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.