UCLA Needs to Flip Rosenthal
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins made their attempts to snag a class of 2025 wide receiver known when they hosted and offered current Princeton commit Shane Rosenthal this past weekend.
The program has yet to add a receiver to the class, and securing Rosethal would address an immediate need, but for the Newbury Park student, his potential journey to Westwood is much bigger than himself.
The 5-11, 175-pound talent has hands. He is the all-time leader in California High School career receptions for a reason. Looking at his tape, Rosenthal looks like a player that can play outside but is much more suited for the slot at the collegiate level.
Having spent time as a defensive back, it's clear that he always looks the ball in, and his hand-eye coordination may be the biggest strength he'll bring to the collegiate game. Rosenthal also has some nice feet, making some difficult catches along the boundary in multiple games.
However, it's not just the film that looks attractive. It's about committing to a long-term investment into the region. If Foster wants to build a contender in the Big Ten, he will have to do what he can to keep more local kids home. Turning an intriguing prospect like Rosenthal into an NFL player is exactly the type of message Foster should be attempting to put out into the community.
Over the years, crosstown rival USC has kept excellent pass-catchers home despite having a losing program. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman and Drake London are all recent examples of receivers from California, committing to a Los Angeles program and then making a name for themselves. Those three followed the Trojans' pass catcher path to the league.
Foster needs to establish his own path with his own players that he plucked from the high school level, grooming them into million-dollar athletes. Yes, NIL is a concern and schools with bigger budgets may pluck Bruins for their programs but if UCLA can offer a path to the NFL while a player can remain close to their family and still put some NIL money in their pocket, Southern California has enough talent like Rosenthal to establish a sustainable system.
