UCLA Needs To Secure Hawaii's Tylan Hines
Tylan Hines is one of college football's most underutilized players. Being written out of Hawaii's run-'n-shoot offense, Hines is a versatile player reminiscent of West Virginia's Tavon Austin due to his abilities as a runner, receiver, and returner.
Hines was sidelined with an ankle injury in 2023 after an outstanding freshman campaign, but his lack of usage, especially considering who played over him was not only a primary reason for his entry into the portal, it also defined a disappointing 2024 season for Hawaii and head coach Timmy Chang.
Hines finished 2024 with 62 total offensive touches. A bizarre number when you consider that Hines was, at the very worst, the second-best player on Hawaii's offense, so while his numbers do not pop, it is simply a product of his situation.
For Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri, Hines represents the chess piece that can outmaneuver Big Ten defenses. His center of gravity is so low to the ground, he can make any cut on a dime. Hines uses angles extremely well, constantly avoiding big hits and he had surprisingly good hands for a running back. His one flaw is that he isn't a good pass-blocker.
Hines' abilities would allow UCLA to run two halfback packages and a five-wide formation that could move Hines into the backfield if Sunseri desires. Hines is excellent at exploding past the line of scrimmage, with Hawaii using him as a running back used out of shotgun and on-screen passes out of the slot.
Hines is also a decent route runner with the speed to keep defenses honest. As much as he is a threat with the ball in his hands, Hines on limited opportunities, hauled in several deep passes.
Hines currently has several offers and is heavily rumored to be interested in Pitt. There's nothing Pitt can provide that UCLA couldn't top. Whatever the off-field numbers work out to be, unlike Pitt, UCLA has an offense that uses players like Hines to their full potential. UCLA has a more innovative coaching staff, a well-respected head coach, and a program that is not dead in the water.
Hines and UCLA have an opportunity to change the trajectory of their future. They need to do what they need to do to get Hines to Westwood.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.