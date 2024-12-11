UCLA Offers All-AAC WR
UCLA needs to make the wide receiver a focal point this offseason, as two of its top receivers from this past season -- Logan Loya and J. Michael Sturdivant -- have entered the transfer portal.
The effort is already there, as the Bruins recently offered North Texas wide receiver DT Sheffield . He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
Sheffield comes off a stellar season with the Mean Green, having been named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team. He led North Texas with 822 receiving yards and a conference-best 11 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Sheffield produced four 100-plus-receiving outings in a five game span, including a season-high 126 yards on 11 receptions in the Mean Green's victory over Florida Atlantic. He added two receiving touchdowns that game as well.
Sheffield, a former JUCO product, transferred to North Texas during the last winter window of the transfer portal after spending a season at Washington State. He played in just two games for the Cougars that year, posting a mere 26 yards on four receptions.
Sheffield played at Northwest Mississippi Community College and was ranked the No. 11 class of 2023 JUCO product in Mississippi, per 247Sports, which also had him ranked the No. 5 JUCO wide receiver prospect in that class as well.
The veteran wideout has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Sheffield posted the his transfer announcement on X on Monday, the day the winter window of the portal opened.
"Thank you to the UNT fans that supported me all season," he wrote in the post. "It would not have been the same without you. Thank you to my teammates. Thank you Coach Davis for always believing in me. This is not possible without you! Thank you to Coach Morris for believe me as well."
As previously mentioned, Loya and Sturdivant already entered the portal, which leaves two huge voids in UCLA's wide receiver room -- for now. Adding Sheffield would be a big-time move for a program looking to rebuild for next year, particularly in the passing game as the Bruins are also in need of a new QB1.
