UCLA Football Offers FIU Transfer Offensive Lineman Miles Frazier

The Bruins are entering one of the hottest sweepstakes on the transfer market.

UCLA football extended an offer to offensive tackle Miles Frazier, who spent last two seasons with Florida International. Frazier entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29 with three years of eligibility remaining.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye paid the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect an in-home visit Wednesday, and Frazier announced his scholarship offer from the Bruins just minutes after sharing a photo from Frye's visit.

Frye isn't the only one pushing hard for Frazier, however, as the lineman has racked up roughly 30 offers since entering the portal. Ohio State, NC State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss and Iowa State have all given Frazier in-home visits, while Louisville, Rutgers, Miami (FL), Purdue, East Carolina, Toledo, Colorado, Buffalo, Mississippi State, Kansas, Temple, South Florida, Houston, Florida Atlantic, Virginia, Arizona State, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Tulane and Syracuse have all sent offers as well.

The newfound rush for Frazier is quite the departure from his high school recruitment, when he was unranked in the class of 2019 without a star rating from the 247Sports Composite. After his high school career at Woodrow Wilson (NJ), Frazier only had offers from Albany, Delaware State, Morgan State and Stetson.

After spending a year of prep school at Milford Academy (NY), Frazier managed to get offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, FIU, UMass, Merrimack, Wagner and Western Michigan, while also drawing interest from Baylor, Nebraska and Rutgers. Rated as the top prep lineman in the country at the time, Frazier decided to enroll at FIU for the 2020 season, but only managed to play one game.

Frazier returned to the Panthers in 2021 and started all 12 games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman, allowing just four sacks and picking up two penalties. Fraizer performed well enough for The Athletic to name him to their Freshman All-American First Team on Wednesday.

FIU fired its head coach, Butch Davis, in November, though, and Frazier ultimately decided to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

In an interview with SI All-American's John Garcia, Frazier detailed what he's looking for in his school school.

"A program that can help me on and off the field as a man, and as an athlete, a program that can develop me for the next level," Frazier said. "A program that gives me a top notch education where I can earn a degree that holds a lot of weight in society for after football. ... I feel like what ever program that I feel can provide me with all of that is the one I will end up choosing."

Frazier also said he is trying to make his commitment by January so he can enroll in time for spring camp wherever he ends up going, condensing the timeline he has to field offers and visit campuses. Frazier has already penciled in visits to Rutgers, NC State, Florida State, Florida and possibly Ole Miss, but it remains to be seen if or when he'll venture out west.

UCLA is in line to lose at least one, if not both of its starting tackles this offseason with Sean Rhyan projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Alec Anderson possibly entering the draft pool as well. Should both Rhyan and Anderson depart, the only true tackle the Bruins would have with any in-game experience would be rising sophomore Garrett DiGiorgio.

Local 2022 commit Sam Yoon is set to join the mix as well, but UCLA is at risk of becoming very young and very thin at the ends of its offensive line. Frazier would help solves both issues at once, but the competition going after him is undoubtedly strong.

