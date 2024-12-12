UCLA Offers Long Beach Native, OL Transfer
UCLA needs to revamp its offensive line this offseason after having one of the worst in the Big Ten this past season.
The transfer portal should play a significant role in that endeavor.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth [to the offensive line], just for competition," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
On Wednesday, Arizona offensive lineman Wendell Moe announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, he has been offered by UCLA.
Moe has played three seasons for Arizona, where he has made 27 starts. He announced last week that he would be entering the portal.
He posted the following message on X:
"FIRST AND FOREMOST, I WANT TO GIVE THANKS TO MY HEAVENLY FATHER FOR THE MANY BLESSINGS THAT HE HAS BLESSED ME WITH ALONG THIS JOURNEY.
"TO MY COACHES, THANK YOU FOR PUSHING ME EVERY SINGLE DAY, FOR BELIEVING IN ME, AND FOR HELPING ME GROW- NOT JUST AS A PLAYER BUT AS A PERSON.
"TO MY BROTHERS, I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR THE TIME WE'VE PLAYED ON THE FIELD TOGETHER. IN FOOTBALL, THE SCOREBOARD REFLECTS THE GAME, BUT THE REAL VALUE LIES IN THE TRUST WE'VE BUILT WITH EACH OTHER DURING EVERY DOWN.
"TO MY ARIZONA FAMILY AND THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY, THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUOUS SUPPORT. IT TAKES A VILLAGE AND I'M PROUD TO SAY I GOT THE BEST.
"AFTER MUCH REFLECTION ON MY FUTURE, I'VE MADE THE DECISION TO ENTER THE TRANSFER PORTAL WITH TWO YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING.
"I'M EXCITED FOR WHAT THE FUTURE HAS IN STORE AND I HOPE YOU ALL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ME EVERY STEP OF THE WAY. BEAR DOWN, ARIZONA, ALWAYS."
Moe is a Long Beach native and played at Long Beach Poly High School. He was a three-star class of 2022 recruit.
