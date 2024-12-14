UCLA Offers RB From Arizona, Former Four-Star
UCLA is in need of a starting running back, and while there are some in-house options, the transfer portal may be the best route.
The Bruins have been aggressive in their pursuit of a transfer running back, and recently, they offered a former four-star recruit with valuable Power Four level experience.
UCLA has offered Arizona transfer running back Rayshon Luke, who announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. According to 247Sports' UCLA site, BruinsReportOnline, Luke is visiting Westwood this weekend.
Luke has spent his last three seasons at Arizona and hasn't quite yet reached his potential, as his collegiate career has been riddled with injuries. He comes off a 2024 campaign in which he played just four games. He ultimately redshirted the season.
The year prior, Luke played in all 13 of the Wildcats' contests but rushed for just 153 yards and a touchdown.
In his freshman season, Luke played in just seven games, posting 105 rushing yards.
Luke was a highly-touted recruit, a four-star prospect who was ranked the No. 14 class of 2022 recruit in the state of California and the No. 18 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Luke announced his intentions to enter the portal last week, posting the following message on X:
"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the University of Arizona, the coaching staff, my teammates and the incredible Wildcat fans who have supported me throughout my time here.
"I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I have two years of eligibility remaining and look forward to exploring new opportunities in my collegiate football journey."
If he can stay healthy, Luke would be a great addition for UCLA and could finally reach the success that was expected of him as a recruit.
The Bruins will have some competition, as Luke has also been offered by USC, Fresno State and Miami (OH).
The Bruins do have an advantage when it comes to pursuing running backs, as they have a former NFL running back at the helm and one who excelled as a Bruin running back himself, Coach DeShaun Foster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.