UCLA Offers Top Class of 2026 ATH
The UCLA football staff is working hard on the recruiting trail and is targeting some of the top prospects the class of 2026 and 2027 have to offer.
One of the latest was five-star class of 2026 ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley.
Arrington announced on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by the Bruins.
The prospect is a wide receiver and cornerback who is listed as an ATH (athlete) by 247Sports. Arrington is ranked the No. 1 ATH in his class, the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 15 overall class of 2026 prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The highly touted recruit is also a track star, who won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash last year.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Arrington last April:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."
Arrington has received 40 Division I offers. The list includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M, just to name some of the most notable.
