UCLA Offers Transfer TE From North Texas
UCLA is going to need some receiving options next season after a couple of its top wideouts entered the transfer portal.
Tight end is certainly a position the Bruins utilize as an offensive weapon under Coach DeShaun Foster -- we saw as much with Moliki Matavao leading UCLA in receiving this past season.
The Bruins recently offered a tight end in the portal, one from a mid-major, but nevertheless, one who could have an impact on UCLA's offense if given the chance.
Oscar Hammond announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday that he has received an offer from UCLA.
Hammond comes off a decent 2024 campaign with North Texas, having totaled 238 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions in 10 games.
The 6-3, 236-pound tight end had joined the Mean Green after transferring out of Central Oklahoma. where he spent two seasons.
Hammond had a great freshman campaign, making the All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Third Team. He posted 327 yards and a touchdown on 25 receptions.
The following year, Hammond turned in an admirable sophomore season, finishing second on the team in receiving with 463 yards and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns with four. He was again named to the All-MIAA Third Team for his efforts.
Per his X account, Hammond has also received offers from Bowling Green, San Jose State, Miami (OH), Florida Atlantic and Oklahoma State.
Hammond has one year of eligibility remaining.
UCLA has yet to land anyone from the transfer portal yet, but commitments should start coming soon.
Coach Foster sees the portal as an opportunity to "reload."
"We'll be able to reload," he said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
