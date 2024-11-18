UCLA Opponent Preview: USC Offense
It's rivalry week for UCLA, a team looking to bounce back from a loss and make one final push for a bowl game.
It will host USC on Saturday, the Bruins' greatest rivals.
For UCLA, it will be another yet another test for its defense, as the Trojans present a very tough matchup with their offense.
Let's take a look at this unit.
USC ranks fifth in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 438.1 yards per game. It ranks 31st in the nation.
For most of the season, the unit had been led quarterback Miller Moss, who ranks second in the conference in passing yards per game with 283.9. But Moss was benched going into the Trojans' most recent meeting with Nebraska, and instead, transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava got the start.
UCLA will have to prepare for either quarterback this week -- each one presents a challenge.
The Trojans thrive in the air, ranking second in the Big Ten in passing with 288.0 passing yards per game. Despite this, they don't have a specific receiver who even ranks in the top 20 in the conference in receiving yards per game. The closest is Makai Lemon, who ranks 22nd with just a 51.4 average.
On the ground, USC ranks ninth in the conference with 150.1 rushing yards per game. That effort has been led by Trojans running back Woody Marks, who ranks third in the conference in rushing yards per game with 102.4.
Marks will undoubtedly be this offense's most prominent threat.
