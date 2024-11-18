UCLA's Arch-Rival Loses Yet Another Huge Commit
The UCLA Bruins' bitter rival, USC, has received more bad news in recent weeks regarding its incoming recruiting class, yet another highly-touted recruit has decommitted from the program in search of a better opportunity at a different school.
2025 five-star quarterback from the state of Georgia, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis decommitted from the Trojans program on Sunday, per multiple reports. He originally committed to the Trojans in August 2023 and, over a year later, has decided he will play his college ball somewhere else.
Lewis is the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in his recruiting class and this is a massive blunder for the Trojans, who have now lost several recruits in just a few days. The 6-1, 195-pound quarterback recently took an unofficial visit to Georgia and voiced his interest in both Colorado and Indiana.
With the high school football signing window opening on Dec. 4th, Lewis should be making a decision in the next few weeks as to where he play ball, but it will not be in Los Angeles for Coach Lincoln Riley.
Along with Lewis, the Trojans have fumbled two other high-star recruits. Four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe flipped his commitment to Miami and three-star cornerback decided to switch to Auburn. All three of these decommitments have come in the past week.
There is something to be said about the state of recruiting within the Trojans program. Currently holding a 5-5 record, the recent struggles of the team have certainly turned off several recruits from sticking with their original decision to become a Trojan.
It seemed as if the Trojans were going to receive one of the top prospects to help give the rest of the Big Ten fits for the next several years. Now, it seems that he would only be a Big Ten quarterback if he were to join the Hoosiers and Coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers are currently 10-0.
If the Trojans want to start retaining a few of these talented recruits, something will need to change either on the field or within the recruiting process that is currently being distributed to the players they are seeking.
