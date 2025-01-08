UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Accepts Esteemed Honor
UCLA will be represented at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl as linebacker Carson Schwesinger accepted an invitation to play in the game. The Reese's Senior Bowl announced his acceptance on social media on Tuesday.
Often known as the place where the NFL Draft begins, the Senior Bowl, located in Mobile, Alabama, serves as one of the best places to begin the pre-draft process.
In Mobile, Schwesinger will have an opportunity to not only showcase his excellent physical traits but also compete in a live-action football game against the best players in the country. Not only that, he will receive NFL-caliber coaching and become acquainted with various members of the NFL's personnel departments.
During Senior Bowl week, Schwesinger will have a three-day practice from Jan. 28-30 before playing the game on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Schwesinger will also have an opportunity to participate in various activities, including a player parade, a concert and other fan engagement events.
In recent weeks, Schwesinger's name has gained momentum within the draft community. If history serves us right, that is typically a precursor to the ideas within the NFL. Some people have Schwesinger going as high as the second round, citing his ability to be an "every-down" linebacker and his shining status in a class of off-ball linebackers that has failed to impress.
There is also a belief that teams picking in the later half of the second round may place a priority tag on Schwesinger as they think he will not fall past the middle of the third. These ideas have driven up his draft stock, especially for teams looking for a core piece within their defense.
Schwesinger's abilities as a pass defender, combined with his high totals in tackles, have some believing he could be a Day-1 starter. Not only has that increased his stock, it has put more eyes on him entering the Senior Bowl.
If Schwesinger balls out against top competition, there is a slim chance UCLA could be producing first-round selections in back-to-back years. While that remains an unlikely course of action, Schwesinger has an opportunity to open up more doors, leading toward the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
