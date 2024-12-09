UCLA's DeShaun Foster's Message to Transfers
The offseason is in full swing for UCLA football as the winter window of the transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Several Bruins already intend to enter the portal, but as Coach DeShaun Foster told reporters on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, the portal presents an opportunity to make additions to the roster as well.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
Foster's experience as a Bruin benefits him as he looks to add transfers who are considering UCLA.
"This is just a great university," Foster said. "This is somewhere where you can be great on and off the field. We're in the Big Ten. This is the No. 1 public institute, and it's just somewhere that you can -- it's not a four-year thing here. I've been here for a long time, they've been taking care of me for about 20 years now. So, I'm walking proof. It's like a blueprint on what UCLA can do for you. And if you really want to do that, you can come and ask the head coach, and I can give you proof of what it is. I don't really have to sell you on what UCLA can do because you can see it."
Foster, of course, played four years as a running back for UCLA, where he was named a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 honoree and a second-team All-American for his final season. Foster is second in program history in career rushing touchdowns (39) and fifth in career rushing yards (3,049).
After playing eight years in the NFL, Foster returned to UCLA to serve as a volunteer assistant in the 2013 season before acting as a graduate assistant the following two years.
Foster would serve as the team's running backs coach from 2017 to 2023 before becoming head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.