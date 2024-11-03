UCLA's Gameplan For Huskers QB Proved Effective
Going into Saturday's matchup, UCLA knew it was going to have to limit Nebraska's up-and-coming freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.
In order to do so, the Bruins couldn't let him find consistency. With any quarterback, once they find a groove, it's difficult to combat. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's group made sure that wouldn't be the case.
"It was just more of just, we didn't want him to stay on rhythm," Foster said after the game. "We wanted to make sure we could break his rhythm a little bit. He's a really good quarterback, he can make plans with his arms, he extends plays with his legs, and they had a really good O-line, running backs were running hard. But we just wanted to continue to get out there and not let him stay in a rhythm and get comfortable."
Meanwhile, Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers did get into a rhythm, finishing Saturday's contest with 219 passing yards and two touchdowns, going 17-of-25 on passes. His play was a huge reason UCLA was able to pull off the 27-20 upset victory on the road.
"Ethan's a top-tier quarterback if we could just keep him up," Foster said. "And that's one thing that our O-line has been doing, they've been protecting him well, running backs been picking up protection, tight ends actually blocking and doing well in pass protection. So, as long as we can keep him upright, Ethan can contend with any other quarterback that's out there."
Garbers is now seventh in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 243.3.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE