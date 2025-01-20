UCLA's Oladejo Announces Next Move
Another UCLA Bruin has decided to enter their name in the NFL Draft.
UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo announced on social media on Sunday that he "will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," joining fellow Bruin linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano.
Oladejo posted the following message:
"First and foremost, I give all glory and honor to God, whose love, guidance, and grace has shaped every step of this journey. Every opportunity, every challenge, and every triumph is a reflection of His faithfulness. I am deeply grateful for His strength and wisdom, which has carried me through it all.
"To my family -- your unwavering support, love, and belief in me has been the foundation of everything I've achieved. You've been my rock, my biggest cheerleaders, and I am truly blessed to have you by my side through every moment of this journey.
"To my friends, mentors, and coaches -- thank you for your encouragement and guidance, both on and off the field. Your wisdom and leadership has helped shape me not only as an athlete but as a man of God. I carry the lessons you've taught me into every aspect of my life.
"A special thank you to UC Berkeley( Coach Wilcox) and UCLA( Coach Kelly and Coach Foster). The experiences and growth I've had at both institutions have been vital in shaping who I am today. These two incredible schools have given me the tools and the opportunities to push myself to new heights, and I'll forever be grateful for the impact they've had on my life.
"Football has transformed me in ways beyond words. It has taught me discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and leadership- lessons that I carry with me every single day. The game has shaped my character, my resilience, and my drive to always give my best.
"With that being said, I am incredibly excited and humbled to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that I've worked tirelessly for and one that I'm ready to embrace with everything I've got. The journey ahead is filled with hard work, challenges, and new opportunities, but I am ready to give my all to make the most of it.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your belief in me means more than I can express. All glory belongs to God, and I'm ready to step into this next phase with humility, gratitude, and excitement.
"#GOKRAZY
"With excitement and gratitude, Oluwafemi Moses Oladejo ... OMO"
Oladejo spent the last two seasons with UCLA after transferring from Cal, where he spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career.
He posted 111 tackles, 17 for loss, 5.0 sacks, five passes defensed, a fumble recovery and an interception,
