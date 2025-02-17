UCLA's Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams Given Critical Tackling Grade for 2024 Season
The NFL recently released its tackling grades and power rankings for all 32 NFL teams. The ability to bring down a ball carrier is the most fundamental part of football, and the Rams overcame a rough start to the 2024 season to finish as the 15th-best tackling team in the league.
Led by former UCLA Bruin standout Quentin Lake, the Rams were hampered early by injuries and poor play but rebounded to finish with a C+ grade.
Here's what NFL analysts Mike Band, James Reber, Chace Daskalos and Weston Rauschuber had to say:
"Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Rams ranked 26th in the NFL in tackle efficiency, while no healthy starter posted a missed tackle rate below 9.5% and the team had a win-loss record of 4-5. In the last eight weeks of the regular season, they ranked eighth in tackle efficiency while finishing with a 6-2 record, then converted 70 of 74 tackle opportunities in their Wild Card Round win over the Vikings. From Week 11 through the playoffs, seven starters (Christian Rozeboom, Omar Speights,Quentin Lake, Kamren Kinchens, Kamren Curl, Darious Williams, Bobby Brown) recorded a missed tackle rate of 8.8% or lower."
While the Rams hope to improve their tackling grades in 2025, the team could be using a Bruin or two in that endeavor. Rozeboom, Williams and Brown are impending free agents, and there has been no indication that the Rams will re-sign them.
Considering the Rams' current cap space, finances, and draft capital, there is a good chance Carson Schwesinger, Jay Toia, and/ or Devin Kirkwood could stay in Los Angeles to begin their professional careers.
Schwesinger is regarded as one of the best tacklers in the NFL Draft, as he could replace Rozeboom. Toia is a known run-stopper who would pair nicely with Kobie Turner in the 3-4 defense, and while Kirkwood needs to develop as a pass defender, he also is a physical tackler who can put running backs on their butts.
An infusion of Bruin blue may be just what Lake and the doctor orders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.