UCLA Senior Gets His Flowers for Stellar Season Finale Performance

Tight end Moliki Matavao went out with a career performance in UCLA's season finale.

Aidan Champion

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) breaks a tackle by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jayden Davis (11) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
UCLA senior tight end Moliki Matavao ended his collegiate career in storybook fashion, finishing with a career outing in the Bruins' win over Fresno State in their season finale.

Matavao recorded career-highs in both receiving yards and receptions with 120 and eight, respectively. He led the game in receiving.

"Moliki, he stepped up the whole season," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster after Saturday's win. "He has made plays all year, and he’s most definitely going to be missed.”

Matavao was recognized by Pro Football Focus' Mitch Kaiser for his career outing.

Kaiser included Matavao on his national team of the week.

It was as follows:

QB: Indiana's Kurtis Rourke

RB: Illinois' Aidan Laughery

WR: Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson

WR: Ohio's Coleman Owen

TE: UCLA's Moliki Matavao

Flex: Colorado's Travis Hunter

LT: Air Force's Trevor Tate

LG: Oregon's Nishad Strother

C: Baylor's Coleton Price

RG: Western Michigan's Addison West

RT: Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner

EDGE: Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku

EDGE: Appalachian State's Nate Johnson

Interior DL: Michigan's Mason Graham

Interior DL: Maryland's Tommy Akingbesote

LB: Indiana's Jailin Walker

LB: Texas' Liona Lefau

CB: Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn

CB: Coastal Carolina's Matthew McDoom

S: Northwestern's Devin Turner

S: Ole Miss' Trey Washington

Flex: Colorado's Carter Stoutmire

Matavao totaled a career-best 506 yards on 41 receptions this season. He found the end zone twice.

Saturday's performance was his second 100-plus-receiving outing of the season, his first having been against Rutgers when he posted 104.

Matavao ends his career at UCLA with 789 yards and four touchdowns on 55 receptions in 24 games.

“The biggest thing that I learned [at UCLA] is how to persevere through adversity," Matavao said after Saturday's season finale. "This season has been full of its ups and downs. When you get knocked down, you get back up and keep swinging harder every time. That’s something that has been ingrained in us and this culture.”

The two-year Bruin transferred from Oregon in 2023 after playing in 26 games in two seasons with the Ducks. He tallied 209 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions in that time, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

