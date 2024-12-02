UCLA Senior Gets His Flowers for Stellar Season Finale Performance
UCLA senior tight end Moliki Matavao ended his collegiate career in storybook fashion, finishing with a career outing in the Bruins' win over Fresno State in their season finale.
Matavao recorded career-highs in both receiving yards and receptions with 120 and eight, respectively. He led the game in receiving.
"Moliki, he stepped up the whole season," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster after Saturday's win. "He has made plays all year, and he’s most definitely going to be missed.”
Matavao was recognized by Pro Football Focus' Mitch Kaiser for his career outing.
Kaiser included Matavao on his national team of the week.
It was as follows:
QB: Indiana's Kurtis Rourke
RB: Illinois' Aidan Laughery
WR: Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson
WR: Ohio's Coleman Owen
TE: UCLA's Moliki Matavao
Flex: Colorado's Travis Hunter
LT: Air Force's Trevor Tate
LG: Oregon's Nishad Strother
C: Baylor's Coleton Price
RG: Western Michigan's Addison West
RT: Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner
EDGE: Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku
EDGE: Appalachian State's Nate Johnson
Interior DL: Michigan's Mason Graham
Interior DL: Maryland's Tommy Akingbesote
LB: Indiana's Jailin Walker
LB: Texas' Liona Lefau
CB: Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn
CB: Coastal Carolina's Matthew McDoom
S: Northwestern's Devin Turner
S: Ole Miss' Trey Washington
Flex: Colorado's Carter Stoutmire
Matavao totaled a career-best 506 yards on 41 receptions this season. He found the end zone twice.
Saturday's performance was his second 100-plus-receiving outing of the season, his first having been against Rutgers when he posted 104.
Matavao ends his career at UCLA with 789 yards and four touchdowns on 55 receptions in 24 games.
“The biggest thing that I learned [at UCLA] is how to persevere through adversity," Matavao said after Saturday's season finale. "This season has been full of its ups and downs. When you get knocked down, you get back up and keep swinging harder every time. That’s something that has been ingrained in us and this culture.”
The two-year Bruin transferred from Oregon in 2023 after playing in 26 games in two seasons with the Ducks. He tallied 209 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions in that time, while also adding a rushing touchdown.
