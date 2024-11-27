UCLA Star Linebacker Comments on Final Game Mentality
The UCLA Bruins are preparing for their final game on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs. While the season as a whole did not turn out the way UCLA had wanted it to, it was a huge year for star linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
Schwesinger has had himself a year, breaking out as a player and a reliable teammate while also being named a finalist for a very prestigious award. Schwesinger knows that even if the season has not gone the way they all wanted it to, he is not going to take the pedal off the gas for the final game.
"I think the biggest thing here is we want to go out with a competitive spirit," Schwesinger told reporters on Tuesday. "You can say there is not a lot to play for, but I think with this team (Fresno), too, they have a lot of competitive people. You line us up any time we are going to go out there and play our hardest, regardless of what's at stake."
Schwesinger has caught the attention of college football fans around the league with the number of sacks he has racked up this season and has cemented himself as a name to remember and a player to watch for next season.
Schwesinger was asked about where he sees his future going, and if he will return to the UCLA squad for next year.
"It's been back and forth, you know, obviously in the season, it is hard to think about other things, so a lot of it has just been me focusing on this season so far," Schwesinger said.
Schwesinger knows that at the end of his season, he has the possibility to come back, but for the UCLA seniors who will be playing their last game, He wants them to know that they can count on him to give 100%.
"You obviously want to send the seniors off on the right note, but on top of that, just being able to go out there and play competitively," Schwesinger said. "We are all here because we love to play football, and when you get a chance to do that you gotta go out there and give it your all."
