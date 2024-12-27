UCLA Still Desperately Needs to Address Offense Via Portal
UCLA football has been on a roll in the transfer portal this month, currently up to 16 commits from the winter window.
The only problem is the success has been quite lopsided, with most of the haul having come on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bruins still don't have a starting quarterback or running back -- in fact, they haven't landed a single commit from the 2024-25 portal.
The lack of receivers is a bit alarming as well. UCLA has only earned one commitment from a transfer receiver so far (Jaedon Wilson) and still hasn't filled the voids left by Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant.
The Bruins have made an admirable effort to replenish the offensive line, landing three transfer O-line commits so far.
But that's really the only offensive position group the staff has made a dent in.
Of UCLA's 16 transfer commits from the 2024-25 portal, 12 are on the defensive side of the ball.
Certainly, the aggression and effort has been there, and Coach DeShaun Foster and his staff clearly having something cooking this offseason as they look to improve in 2025, but that's not going to happen if the offensive needs aren't addressed.
The Bruins lost their quarterback and likely replacement quarterback, Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin, respectively, as well as their starting running back T.J. Harden, leaving a giant void in their backfield.
Fortunately for UCLA, its offense this past season was quite underwhelming anyway, having averaged fewer than 330 yards per game.
The losses will allow the unit to start fresh. And that, of course, does start up front, so establishing a foundation in the trenches is a good start.
But something needs to give here soon.
Yes, there's still a lot of offseason to go, and if moves aren't made this winter, there will be more opportunities in the spring. But on offense, where chemistry means everything, it's important that players are together for as much of the offseason as possible.
The winter window of the transfer portal will close on Saturday. Programs will still be able to secure commitments and host visits afterward.
