UCLA Still Needs a Starter at Key Position
UCLA football is still in need of running back replacement for T.J. Harden.
The Bruins would have landed one with former Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker, the No. 2 running back in the transfer portal, per 247Sports, but the 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year announced on social media on Friday that he had committed to Utah.
UCLA had offered Parker, likely hoping he would be the answer to its void at RB1. Harden, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, had been the Bruins' starting back for the past two seasons.
They have a few options within the program, including veteran running back Jalen Berger, but not exactly anyone quite on the level of Harden.
Incoming freshman Karson Cox has tremendous potential, but he likely will not be ready to be the starter this year.
"Having the No. 1 back in California [Cox], that's a big get for us," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he spoke to the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "We wanted to make sure we held onto this kid. He's somebody that's true to his word and he's been rocking with us for a long time, so I commend him for being that type of player and that type of kid."
Harden had a rather underwhelming 2024 season with the Bruins, but that was mostly due to their offensive line, which struggled for much of the year.
Harden posted just 506 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding 368 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. In terms of rushing, it was a massive step back from 2023 when he ran for a career-best 827 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bruins finished the 2024 season last in the Big Ten in total rushing yards (1,039) and rushing yards per game (86.6).
UCLA has made a lot of gains through the portal and likely will continue to do so. But running back is still a glaring need.
It is interesting that the Bruins still haven't landed a transfer back, considering they have one of the greatest running backs in the history of the program (Foster) at the helm.
Fortunately for UCLA, it has gotten some offensive line help, earning the commitments of two offensive linemen so far in Julian Armella and Eugene Brooks.
We'll see if the Bruins can find a new starting running back in the portal or if they need to ultimately settle for one currently enrolled.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.