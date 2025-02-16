UCLA to Face Former Lions HC Matt Patricia in Columbus, Gateway From NFL to CFB?
College Football has taken every step to replicate the NFL as much as possible. Why? Money mostly and the desire to generate profit will lead to some very interesting decisions. Programs are canceling spring games, college teams are looking to structure their season in accordance with the NFL and the transfer portal/ NIL has given players their version of free agency.
In games, coaches now are able to talk into player's helmets instead of holding signs, teams are running more NFL concepts, and there has been an infusion of legendary and notable NFL minds into the collegiate game.
Eight-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is now the head coach at North Carolina, Bill O'Brien has bounced around the NFL and college, now working at Boston College as its head coach, current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen went from the Los Angeles Rams to Kentucky, back to the Rams and then back to Kentucky before returning to the NFL, former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch bounced between the NFL and college before becoming the head man at Arizona and now, Washington and Michigan hired former Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for the same position in Ann Arbor.
Adding to the list is former Lions head coach and former Patriots assistant Matt Patricia who was hired as Ohio State's defensive coordinator. Patricia will represent a unique case study because he is walking into a situation that is ready to roll, unlike others who were brought in to fix programs.
Patricia has everything at his disposal. Talent, money and being a part of the defending national champions. However, Patricia's scheme has not been successful at the NFL level in years; he's a known player antagonizer, and he has shown a tendency to practice zero self-awareness at times.
Considering players have the most freedom they have ever had at the collegiate level, if Patricia hasn't been able to fix those issues, how will it impact the Buckeyes' opportunity to repeat as champions, and will it impact NFL coaches being hired for collegiate positions?
We'll have an inside look when the Bruins travel up to Columbus this November. However, if there was any time for Patricia to rewrite the story of his career, it's right now. Especially after star cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced he would return for the 2025 season.
If Patricia succeeds, that will be the catalyst for even more NFL coaches to enter the collegiate game.
The Bruins' record against Ohio State is 4-4-1. They last played at the Rose Bowl in a regular-season matchup in 2001. The Bruins won 13-6. They have only played each other in the Rose Bowl once. A Bruins upset of the No. 1 Buckeyes in the 1976 Rose Bowl Game.
