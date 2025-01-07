Revisiting UCLA's Upset Victory in Historic 1976 Rose Bowl
NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil is a football legend in 2025, but in 1975, the second-year UCLA head coach was nothing more than an NFL assistant trying to make a name for himself in the collegiate ranks.
This September will mark 50 years since Vermeil's UCLA squad embarked on a journey that would live on the minds of Bruins fans forever. The 1975 Bruins qualified for the Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-8 via their defeat of rival Cal.
On January 1st, 1976, UCLA entered the Rose Bowl stadium as the game's losers in many people's eyes. Vermeil's 9-2-1 No. 11 Bruins were set to take on Big Ten champion No. 1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered the game undefeated with four wins over ranked opponents, and a win would guarantee them the consensus national championship. The consensus was that UCLA had no chance at victory.
UCLA was familiar with Ohio State, having played them earlier in the year. The Bruins fell in a 41-20 matchup in Los Angeles and had revenge on their mind. The feared Buckeyes, led by legendary coach Woody Hayes, were littered with some of the best players in college football. Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin and All-American QB Cornelius Greene were big reasons why Ohio State was a heavy favorite.
However, the efforts of Griffin and Greene were of no use as the Bruins' defense held the Buckeyes in check. In a conservative first half, Hayes' patented rushing offense was stifled as Ohio State entered halftime up only 3-0.
On the other sideline, having grown frustrated with his team's lack of offensive production, Vermeil turned to his All-American quarterback, John Sciarra, finding weaknesses in the Buckeyes' secondary through a strong play-action attack. After kicking a field goal to tie, Sciarra went on a tear finding Wally Henry twice downfield for two touchdowns, taking a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
While Sciarra was lighting up the field with his arm, Hayes decided that he had enough with the Buckeyes' unsuccessful efforts on the ground. He turned to a pass-happy offense that was extremely uncharacteristic for him and, in the end, also unsuccessful. As the game entered the fourth quarter, Hayes returned to the run game, and Ohio State's Pete Johnson punched the ball in for six against a tired UCLA defense. Bruins still led 16-10 but one more touchdown by the Buckeyes would likely gift them the game and the national title.
Ohio State would regain possession but would decide to pass the football. Greene would be intercepted, crushing the Buckeyes' hopes. Any remaining belief was extinguished when Wendall Tyler scored a 54-yard touchdown, sealing the victory for the Bruins.
The game remains one of the greatest victories in program history, and the win would see UCLA finish with the fifth overall ranking. Vermeil would leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, eventually signing Sciarra and Henry to the city of Brotherly Love. Sciarra, the game's MVP, would be drafted by the Chicago Bears later that year. He would play professional football in Canada and then the NFL.
Vermeil's DC Lynn Stiles played an instrumental role in UCLA's turnaround and incredible defensive performance. He would be hired at San Jose State as their head coach, winning two conference titles before rejoining Vermeil in Philadelphia.
Offensive line coach Terry Donahue was elevated to head coach after Vermeil's departure, remaining in that position from 1976-1995. He would upset #3 Arizona State in his first game in charge. Donahue would win three Rose Bowls and five Pac-10 titles. He would also win the Rose Bowl 10 years later in 1986.
In 1976, Dick Tomey would be elevated from a position coach to defensive coordinator. He stayed for one season before taking the head coaching job at Hawaii. After his run there, he would take over the Arizona Wildcats program, establishing the "Desert Swarm" defense, winning the Pac-10 in 1993.
