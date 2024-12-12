UCLA to Host Texas Transfer DB
With the losses of Kaylin Moore and Bryan Addison, along with a few Bruin defensive backs having hit the transfer portal, UCLA will need to add to its secondary this offseason. It has already been attempting to do so.
One of the transfer defensive backs the Bruins are pursuing is Jay'Vion Cole from Texas, who joined the Longhorns last offseason after transferring out of San Jose State.
Cole took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to announce he would be entering the protal.
According to Kevin Cacabelos of SeaTown Sports, Cole will be visiting UCLA from Dec. 17 to the 19th.
Cole doesn't stand out when you look at his season with the Longhorns -- he played in just four games -- but he did excel while at San Jose State, having been named an All-Mountain West honorable mention for his final season with the Spartans.
He spent one season at San Jose State after transferring from Cal Poly. In that lone season with the Spartans, Cole totaled 38 tackles, three for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery while also leading the Spartans in passes defensed (10) and interceptions (three).
In his one season with Cal Poly, Cole tallied 20 tackles and a team-high four interceptions in 11 games.
Cole was a class of 2022 recruit from Oakland, where he played for McClymonds High School.
UCLA hasn't landed any transfer commits yet this month, but the Bruins will have opportunities to make strong impressions with these scheduled visits. It will be critical that they do, considering the key UCLA players who have already entered the portal.
"We'll be able to reload," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
