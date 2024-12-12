UCLA to Host Texas Transfer DB

SeaTown Sports has learned Texas transfer DB Jay’Vion Cole @d1jcole has the following visits lined up: Arizona (Dec.12-14); Oregon State (Dec.14-16); UCLA (Dec.17-19). Earned honorable All-Mountain West honors in 2023 while at San Jose State. #GoBeavs #BearDown #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/cwedjwtuIU