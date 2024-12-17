UCLA to Host Transfer OL, Former Four-Star Prospect
UCLA landed two transfer commits on Monday and will be looking to add more as the Bruins continue to host transfer visits.
A number are already set for this week, including today, Tuesday, as UCLA will be hosting transfer offensive guard Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma, per 247Sports' UCLA site, Bruin Report Online.
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, UCLA's rival, USC, "likely should get a visit as well."
Brooks played in just four games for the Sooners this past season, allowing him to redshirt and still have four years of eligibility remaining.
The Chatsworth, California native was one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2024. A four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School, Brooks was ranked the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 9 class of 2024 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below was Biggins' evaluation of Brooks from December 2023:
"Brooks made an incredible physical transformation over the last two years and it has radically changed his game. He dropped over 60 pounds and the difference on the field has been eye opening. He’s moving so much better, especially laterally and looks very comfortable playing the left tackle position. He’s so much more fluid as an athlete now but has maintained his physicality and nastiness. Even when he weighed close to 380 pounds as a freshman, he was still a dominant player and won multiple OL MVPs at various camps. He will likely slide inside and play guard in college but he does have tackle feet and it won’t shock us if he is able to stay at tackle at the college level."
If UCLA were to land Brooks, it would be its second transfer commitment from an offensive lineman.
Offensive line was a major weakness for the Bruins this past season, as it had one of the worst in the Big Ten.
"I like what we have [at offensive line], but you still want to add depth, just for competition," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
