UCLA to Host Transfer WR From Sun Belt
UCLA is still looking to build on its wide receiver room after losing Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant.
The Bruins have added two wide receivers through the 2024-25 portal so far -- Jaedon Wilson and Mikey Matthews.
Now, UCLA is a step closer to landing its third wide receiver from the portal this offseason. According to Rivlas, UCLA is set to host transfer wideout Kaedin Robinson from Appalachian State. He will also visit USC.
The Bruins offered Robinson just recently.
Robinson was teammates with new Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar, who started for the Mountaineers each of the last two seasons.
Robinson spent the last three seasons with Appalachian State, where he totaled 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns on 147 receptions in 34 games.
This past season, he tallied 840 yards and four touchdowns on 53 catches. The year before was even more impressive, as Robinson recorded 905 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, the most in the Sun Belt.
Robinson spent his first collegiate season at UCF, where he had just one reception in four games.
The veteran wdeout is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 31 wide receiver in the portal.
The wide receiver room is one of several that UCLA has had to replenish, and so far, it has made a strong effort to do so. The Bruins are up to 19 transfer portal commits after landing offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford on Monday.
"We'll be able to reload," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload.
"So, it's just the nature of the game. I think in two years, this won't really be a big thing to you guys because it's something that's constantly happening now. Guys hit the portal, and guys come in from the portal. So, it's just the nature of the game right now."
