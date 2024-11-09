UCLA vs. Iowa Live Game Thread
It's been almost 40 years since the UCLA Bruins and Iowa Hawkeyes met in the 1986 Rose Bowl, and tonight, they face off for the first time since.
UCLA (3-5) is riding a two-game win streak and looking to win at least three of their final four games to make a bowl game. Iowa (6-3), meanwhile, already has clinched bowl eligibility and is on the high of its own two-game win streak, its most recent win having been a 42-10 dismantling of Wisconsin.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Bruins win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Bruins have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Hawkeyes have produced back-to-back game with at least 40 points, but they had the benefit of playing at home. UCLA's last two wins came on the road, and now, it will have the crowd on its side.
"Guys are excited for the challenge, it's a good team we're playing against," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster this week. "It's also Homecoming, and it's another opportunity for us to show that we can win in the Rose Bowl. I need all the fans to show up, get out here, support us. I want to hear the students out there, students actually go crazy, a lot of alumni will be there because it's Homecoming. We're just fired up for this opportunity to keep playing ball and do it at the Rose Bowl."
UCLA will be looking to build on its win over Nebraska, a game that came down to the wire in Memorial Stadium. The Bruins sealed the contest with a late interception by UCLA defensive back Kaylin Moore.
The Bruins were finally able to gain an edge on the ground in the win, producing 139 rushing yards on the day. That success in the run game will be needed again tonight.
Be sure to follow along with our live updates throughout the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.