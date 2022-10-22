UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

For the second year in a row, the Bruins and Ducks will face off with Pac-12 supremacy on the line, with ESPN and the "College GameDay" crew once again in town to watch it all go down.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22

TIME: 12:35 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX – Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 202, SXM App 965 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: Oregon -6.5 (-118), UCLA +6.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: Oregon -250, UCLA +188*

OVER/UNDER: O 70.5 (-110), U 70.5 (-118)*

UCLA moved up to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last Sunday, marking their first appearance in either top 10. Oregon, meanwhile, is No. 10 and No. 9 in the polls, respectively.

The Bruins are 6-0 so far this season, going undefeated in nonconference play before opening Pac-12 play 3-0. The Ducks are 5-1, thanks to their season-opening blowout loss at the hands of No. 1 Georgia, but they too are 3-0 in conference play.

UCLA is averaging 41.5 points per game, which ranks 12th in the country, while allowing 22.7. The Bruins rank No. 3 in passing yards, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 3 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the fewest yards in the conference and also ranks second in turnovers forced per game under new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,510 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on 74.8% completion and a 180.6 passer rating so far in 2022, putting him above all other Pac-12 passers in the latter two categories. The fifth-year starter has also rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 615 yards and six touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry to go along with 143 receiving yards in five appearances.

During UCLA's nine-game winning streak that dates back to the end of the 2021 campaign, Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet have combined for 40 touchdowns and 450 yards of total offense per game. The Bruins are 11-0 when Charbonnet rushes for more than 100 yards since he transferred in from Michigan before last season.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has emerged as the top option in the passing game this fall, leading the way with 385 yards and five touchdowns on 24 catches. Washington transfer edge rusher Laiatu Latu ranks No. 2 in the country with 6.5 sacks so far this season, and he is fresh off of making the AP midseason All-America team.

Oregon is averaging 42.0 points per game, which ranks 9th in the country, while allowing 28.8. The Ducks rank No. 7 in passing yards, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 1 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the conference, but also ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game halfway through coach Dan Lanning's first season.

Quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 1,526 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions on 70.4% completion and a 157.4 passer rating since transferring in from Auburn this offseason. Running backs Mar'Keise Irving and Noah Whittington lead the way with 765 rushing yards between the two of them, but it's Nix who leads the way with eight rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin has become Nix's top target with 429 yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches, but UCLA transfer Chase Cota also has 279 yards and a touchdown on 19 grabs. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe remain the leaders in the linebacker corps, while edge rushers DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus have combined for 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this fall.

UCLA is 39-31 all-time against Oregon, but the series is far more one-sided in recent years. The Bruins are 1-9 against the Ducks dating back to 2008 and 3-14 since the turn of the century.

Oregon has won the last seven matchups that took place in Eugene, and coach Chip Kelly has yet to beat his former team since rejoining the conference in 2018.

UCLA has won three of its last four against ranked opponents, including both of such games this season, but hasn't beat a top-10 team on the road since taking down Texas in 2010.

