    • October 17, 2021
    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

    Stay right here for all of the updates on the Bruins' game versus the Huskies.
    UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) is playing Washington (2-3, 1-1) in Week 7 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two of the biggest brands in the Pac-12 against each other in Husky Stadium.

    Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

    Clear skies, Kyle Philips missing

    5:27 p.m.: The Bruins will be without one of their most reliable offensive weapons tonight.

    Receiver Kyle Philips, who leads UCLA with 369 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 24 catches, was absent from the team's pregame warmups down on the field, according to multiple reports. UCLA Athletics later confirmed he would be "unavailable" for the game, which could mean anything from an injury to a positive COVID test or suspension. We'll probably have to wait until Monday's practice to get a clear answer on it.

    For now, though, the Bruins may have to look elsewhere in the slot – perhaps Logan Loya, or Kam Brown.

    UCLA may be able to throw the ball a bit more than initially expected though, with the rain that was supposed to hit Seattle looking like it's going to stay away long enough for the game to get wrapped up in a dry fashion.

    The cold and wind still stand as a new environment for this Bruin squad, but we'll have to wait and see if or how it impacts them on the field.

