WATCH: Alex Johnson on Starting, UCLA Playing Without Bill McGovern

UCLA football defensive back Alex Johnson spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Johnson talked about picking up his first two career starts against Arizona and USC, his personal motivation to finish the season strong and what it's been like playing while defensive coordinator Bill McGovern deals with his health concerns.

Was that your first start Saturday?

That was my second one, I actually started the game before against Arizona.

So what's it been like to move into that role?

It’s been fun, you know? For me, it’s kind of been a long time coming, not really put in that position, but I think it gave me a chance to prove to people and also to myself that I can do this and I kind of belong out there, so to say.

How do you think you did out there?

I think I did well. At first, the Arizona game, kind of got knocked down a little bit just getting the jitters out, but after that I think I really calmed down, got into the flow of the game and I think it showed in the SC game. It felt more natural being out there, just getting that first one under my belt.

How far in advance did you know you were going to be out there for the Arizona game?

Let’s see, that previous Sunday, yeah, so leading up to the game. Yes, sir.

Biggest difference starting versus coming in off the bench?

Um, I would say being in the flow of the game. You know, being a reserve player in my role, a special teams player, getting thrown in there at random can kind of be hard to warm the legs up even coming out of halftime. You’ve got to get on the bike or something, do a little extra warmup, but being in there from the jump, it’s a little easier just getting the gears rolling, getting the legs, get the blood flowing.

What's your personal motivation to finish the season strong?

Um, for me, being in a place that this program hasn’t been in a long time, you know, coming here my first two years, we were below the depths of being .500, so this has been a really remarkable season for this program as a whole and I think just finishing strong and showing what this program is and the resilience this group has, really.

With McGovern being out, is it difficult to take coaching from the other coaches and coach Pendergast?

No, I don’t think so. The guys love coach Pendergast, he’s really cool, a really down-to-earth guy, knows the defense well, knows what he’s talking about, came in, did the job, made the right calls, you know, it’s been a lot of fun being under coach Pendergast and just learning from his direction.

Saw he was at practice and Mo Osling went up to hug him – how nice is it to see McGovern out here?

It’s nice, you know, it’s kind of been a little awkward not having him out here, just even being on the sidelines, hearing his voice, so it was really cool to see him out here. I’m glad that he’s doing better, good to see his family and stuff like that.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated