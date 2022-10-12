WATCH: Azizi Hearn Talks UCLA's Success on Campus, Undefeated Record

UCLA football cornerback Azizi Hearn last spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Hearn talked about the Bruins' newfound "Books and Ball" label, what it's been like on campus with the team's undefeated start, Jaylin Davies' emergence as an underclassman and fellow transfer addition and Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance in practice.

Your focus in improvement week?

I’m focusing on everything, working on my entire game, just mentally and physically, technique and scheme, it doesn’t stop for me.

What does "Books and Ball" mean to you?

It’s everything, it’s a majority of my life besides from my spirituality and my family, that’s everything to me—making sure I take care of academics and then football, of course.

How do you enjoy the journey? Jacob says you find enjoyment in putting the work in?

Yes, sir, I definitely agree with him on that—the journey is the destination, in a way, because you’ve got to embrace it, you know what I mean, the ups and the downs, and you’ve got to learn from everything and continue to get better, so I definitely agree with him.

What's the vibe on campus? Hearing more from fellow students?

I don’t really hear too much. One of my professors, she told us good job on one of our wins and that was cool to know people care about what we’re doing over here, but when I’m over there, it’s really majority school, I’m trying to learn as much as I can.

Did she know you were on the team?

She just spoke to the class in general and said, ‘Our football team is doing well or they did this past week and let’s give them a round of applause.' She didn’t single anybody out.

Did you stand up?

No. I acted like I was taking notes.

What class?

Intellectual history.

Is this different, coming in from Wyoming and being in this environment where you get national publicity?

It definitely is different, it’s a little more intention, but the core values don’t change, just show up every day and try to get better, so I try not to let that stuff infiltrate my mind too much because it can become a distraction. It’s definitely a good thing, but it’s not the focus, though.

Jaylin Davies fumble recovery – what kind of growth have you seen that is allowing him to get on the field in those crucial moments?

Uh, Jaylin, he’s a great player now and he’ll be a great player for this program in the future, I’m sure of that, but he shows up every day ready to work and willing to learn, he knows he doesn’t know everything, so he listens with open ears, you know what I mean? And you can tell all the work he puts in is starting to show, I know he’s got a touchdown coming soon—he keeps getting too close, so hopefully he’s going to finish the next time.

Unbeaten record a motivator or where do you find personal motivation?

I find my personal motivation in doing the small things correct every day, you know, focusing on the details like, it’s a result of our work ethic as a team and as a program, you know what I mean? So we’ve got to continue to focus on that, just good practices, good lead-ins, being attentive to the details and doing all the little things right and we’ll get all the wins we want.

What have you seen from Dorian in practice?

Dorian’s a great player. Obviously, you guys know that. He takes his craft very serious, you know what I mean, and he definitely will challenge you in practice, you know, he throws the ball at me sometimes, I think he threw a shot at me today, so he’s real competitive and that’s one of my favorite things about him, his passion about this game and he’s competitive aside from his work and his talent, obviously.

