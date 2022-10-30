WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football's Win Over Stanford

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to the media following the Bruins' 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday. Kelly talked about how the defense performed without defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, running back Zach Charbonnet's dominance, how his team managed to bounce back from a loss the week before and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's health.

Defense solid without Bill McGovern?

Yeah, it was a collaboration through our whole defensive group. And Billy was here all week long to help institute the game plan, and I thought our players really executed. They played really hard from the opening whistle. They took the first drive and went down and kicked the field goal, and then after that our first defense did an unbelievable job the entire game. I thought we generated a pass rush, against a really good quarterback. I thought we did a really good job in coverage against some really good receivers. Really proud of everyone involved on defense tonight.

Offensive line?

I thought our o-line did a really good job. Whenever you can rush the ball for over 300 yards, they’re establishing a line of scrimmage, and that’s what we thought we had to do in this game. We really needed to try to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and I think our o-line played really well tonight.

Zach Charbonnet?

Yeah, and he also helped a lot in the pass game too. I don’t know what his receptions were in terms of receptions and yardage and things like that. But he’s a three-down back, that’s why he’s going to have a career after UCLA, playing professional football. Because he can do it all, he can pick up a pass protection, he’s a weapon coming out of the backfield, and obviously we saw what he’s like when he runs the football. So I thought Zach played outstanding today.

McGovern?

No, Billy was at home. We FaceTimed him in the locker room, he celebrated with us, I think he poured water on himself, so he’s good.

Back on track after loss?

Yeah, we don’t talk about that. That’s not our world. Our world is every week is an entirely new season, it doesn’t matter if you win or you lose. We just came back on Monday and I thought our guys were great on Monday, so we didn’t really talk about ‘Let’s get back on track’ and all that. I think when you live your life in the past, like I feel really bad for people that do that. So we don’t live our life in the past. We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rearview mirror on our practice field. We’re always looking to our next opponent and who we got next. And it’s the same thing with these guys. They can enjoy this win as much as they want tomorrow, but when we come back in Monday morning, we got to set our sights on Arizona State.

Players buying into that philosophy?

They bought into the philosophy, and they did it. I reiterate what you just said.

Manilla fans?

Yeah, they were excited. They got a big brunch going on. We’ll FaceTime with them later. Brian Norwood’s soon is a professional basketball player over there, so we’ll make sure we give him a shoutout.

Kaz big plays?

Really valuable. He’s starting to really carve a niche out for himself. There’s different ways to do things … We knew we were going to run the ball in the fourth quarter, so the fact that we could take a little bit off of Zach there and get him in there … He’s done that a ton in practice and obviously started at that position, so the fact that you can get him a couple runs in the backfield and then use him as a weapon outside and also use him as a returner really makes it difficult to defend him. And he is a guy that has a chance to hit a home run every single time he has the ball in his hands. So I was really happy to see that he got a rushing touchdown today.

Darius Muasau?

Yeah, I just think he’s kind of been the rock that we build everything around. He has to make all the calls on the defensive side of the ball, get us set up. He’s a really instinctive football player. He’s one of those guys that’s calling out plays before they happen because he studies tape so much. He’s got a really good feel for what they’re doing. They scored on their first possession, we drove down the field, but then I think things flipped when he got that interception. We scored one play later, and then all of a sudden it becomes a little bit of a different football game. And that was him, through film study, they (inaudible) the RPO off of that look, he was where he was supposed to be, and he made a huge play for us. But he’s had a huge impact on this football program.

The work Zach puts in every week?

Yeah, that’s Zach. The best thing about Zach is he does it every day. It’s not easy to do it every single day, there’s days where you dont feel 100% but you could never tell that when you’re around him. It’s just kind of infectious when you see him, it's just every day he’s the same person, he’s got that work ethic, that mindset. Even when you tell him as we got to the fourth quarter that he was out, he doesn’t want to be out, he wants to continue to play. He plays 60 minutes, he’d play special teams if you asked him to, he’d play defense if you asked him to. He’s just one of those throwback players that’s a lot of fun to be around.

DTR banged up?

He’s good, I think that’s one of Dorian’s greatest qualities is his toughness. The kid’s a warrior and I think our team thrives off what he does. I thought he played outstanding, I thought he really kept drives alive with his feet today. I think we had some uncharacteristic drops where (inaudible) the passing game would have been higher, but I thought Dorian played outstanding.

Could you tell Sunday or monday that they were ready to concentrate

Yes I could.

Mark of an experienced team?

It’s the mark of a competitor and that’s what these guys do. I think non-competitors react and competitors respond, and this team responded. We got a bunch of competitors on this team.

Clancy in for Bill, what has he brought

He’s been outstanding. We actually use Clancy a lot on offense. Breaking down other teams’ defenses, giving us their tendencies and why they’re doing certain things, and if you see a coverage a certain way, you know, ‘Why would you play it this way?’. He's got a lot of experience, we’re so fortunate to have him. He’s a guy that’s been a defensive coordinator in the National Football League, he’s coached Super Bowls, you know, was a defensive coordinator in this league at both Cal and SC, it’s kind of a special deal when you get someone like him in an analyst role here and it was kind of a seamless transition for us when we found out Billy wasn't going to be able to go tonight, to just have Clancy up in the box. We didn’t have to change anything down on the sidelines with all of our coaches that were down on the field, (inaudible). It was really nice to have Clancy there.

