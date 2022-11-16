WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about which Bruins are dealing with injuries, how the defensive staff has come together with Bill McGovern out, what he's seeing from USC's defense on film, how he would compare the rivalry to Oregon-Washington, Sam Marrazzo's importance to the team, Cade McNown's historic success against the Trojans and how difficult Caleb Williams can be to contain.

Bo Calvert wasn't practicing the other day?

He'll be dressed today.

He's back?

Yep.

Devin Kirkwood?

Devin's ... uh, we'll see what he can do today, but um, we'll just check his availability today.

Coach McGovern?

Coach McGovern's not here today.

How does that defensive collaboration work without him among the other coaches?

It works with – Clancy's just put in his place and Clancy, Ken Norton, Chad, Ikaika and Brian, you know, work together as a group on that side.

Who's up in the box?

Clancy.

Have you liked how they've done things?

Yeah, they've done a nice job in the last – in the Stanford game, for the new group, for those guys to all work together without ever having been working together, and then to get it thrown on it the Friday of the Stanford game. I thought they've done a great job.

What have you seen from USC's defense on film?

Yeah, really active. They slant and move a ton, very rarely do they stay in one defense, they're always on the run. They mix and match coverages, you know, with what they're doing and coordinating with the front. Um, a bunch of really good athletes on that side. Alex's defenses have always been movement defenses, so we anticipate getting the same. He's done it whether he was at Washington State, Oklahoma or now at Southern Cal, so um, really an active, movement defense.

How do you feel about the game this weekend, coach?

We're excited. I think that's one of the reasons you come to play at a place like this is to play in games like that. It's supposed to be a great crowd, great atmosphere. We've got a couple more days of work we've gotta get in and we're really excited about getting ready to go play.

Crosstown rivalry is true, no?

Well it always is. I think when you play – the teams are so close in proximity, I'm not sure there is any other game where the schools are so close, just from a mileage standpoint. So you've got Oklahoma and Texas, but that's two states, you've got – this is in one city, it's in Los Angeles. I think the familiarity of both teams, a lot of our kids played high school ball with a lot of their kids, either against them or growing up in the Pop Warner ranks here in Southern California. So I think it's fun and you wanna compete.

How's the team feeling?

They're good, they're good. We had a good Monday and a good Tuesday and we're getting ready to have a good Wednesday.

How does this compare in intensity to the Oregon-Washington rivalry you were a part of for a little bit?

Um, I don't know, I'm not a comparison guy so I don't really think of it that way. And at Oregon, you could say that the Oregon-Oregon State game is the biggest game. I think at this school, there's one game, and that school, there was multiple games. So, but I'm not a comparison guy, I can't tell you what it was like 10 years ago when we played those guys. I do know we went 8-0 against Oregon State and Washington when we were there, so the Ducks handled business back in the day.

Do the UCLA alums on the coaching staff say anything to the players this week that's different from other weeks?

We haven't talked about that yet. Today's just Wednesday, we're just concerned with having a really good Wednesday.

How much do you subscribe to the analytical idea of Middle 8 and the importance of winning that section of the game?

I think everybody subscribes to that. It's not an analytics deal, it's just the game of football. The game of football's about possessions, so if you finish the first half with a possession and score and then you get one in the second half with a possession and score, that's what everybody's ultimately trying to do. So it's not subscribing to it or not subscribing it it, it just happens. It's just something that people study and look at, you know, and I think there's benefits to it when you look at the statistical analysis. If you could be the team that scores last in the first half and then scores first in the second half, then there's benefits to you, you're winning. There's no magic formula, it's not just 'Well every time we get the ball, we're gonna score at the end of the first half and we're gonna get the ball and score at the beginning of the second half.' You still have to execute and play the game of football. There's also the coin toss at the beginning of the game to see who gets the ball at the beginning of the second half. Or do you not have it, just the way the game fell in the first half, where you don't finish with a two-minute drive at the end of the first half, they have the ball at the end of the first half. So it's something people analyze, and we obviously talk about it cause it's a big deal cause of possession, but you may not have control over everything.

How has Sam Marrazzo impressed at tight end and what does he bring at that position?

Sam plays, you know, plays tight end, plays center, plays on our field goal/extra point team, does everything. Sam's just a versatile football player that can do a lot of different things for us. So he's been one of the real, true leaders of this team. He's been around for a long time, came back after two injuries. His rehab and what he's put in, I think the players understand – have a great respect for him. But, you know, Sam's just a versatile football player for us, so we can play at multiple positions.

Gotten to know Cade McNown at all?

Yeah, I've gotten to know Cade. Great guy, he's a real good friend to the program. Just got inducted into the hall of fame this past year and one of the all-time great Bruins.

Only starting QB on either team to go 4-0 as a starter in this rivalry, how incredible is that statistic?

I think any time you can be – first off, to be able to play in four straight games, you know how many, I would study how many quarterbacks actually had the opportunity to do that. So the fact that he could play all four years as a starting quarterback is just impressive in its own right. And then to win all four of those games, obviously, you know, kinda cements his place in history. But he was an all-timer here and is an all-timer in the history of college football at quarterback. You know, won the Davey O'Brien, a bunch of different awards, so he's – Cade's special and special for a reason and it doesn't surprise me that he went 4-0.

What's your biggest concern trying to stop their offense?

Um, just their quarterback. You know, it's a quarterback-driven offense and he's such a good football player. He can beat you both with his arm and with his legs. He can extend drives, he does a really good job of that, but he can also pick up the tough yardage. I think he's a unique quarterback from that standpoint. I think sometimes, you get a dual-threat quarterback that he's really mobile guy, but if he has to, you know, lower his pads, he will. It's just his versatility, so you just can't say 'Hey, they're just gonna throw it every down, so we're just gonna play coverage.' He can generate things with his legs as well as his arm, and I think it's that versatility at the quarterback position that's a concern for everybody that's played against them.

Seems like he taunts defensive linemen to come and get him – is the discipline that much more important this Saturday?

I mean, rush discipline is always important, no matter who you're playing. So I don't know about the taunting part, but I'm sure if you asked Lincoln or Caleb, they'd love to throw the ball on time every play and get it out of their hands and hit guys in stride and do everything. But sometimes it's, you know, the defenses disrupt the timing of the routes, and that's what makes him so good. If you do disrupt the timing of the routes and they don't have the ability to throw the ball on time, he can extend the plays.

