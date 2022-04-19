Skip to main content
WATCH: Darius Muasau Talks Transferring to UCLA Football, Impact of Coaching Staff

WATCH: Darius Muasau Talks Transferring to UCLA Football, Impact of Coaching Staff

The former Hawaii product is running with the ones as the Bruins' starting Mike linebacker in spring practice.

The former Hawaii product is running with the ones as the Bruins' starting Mike linebacker in spring practice.

UCLA football linebacker Darius Muasau spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Muasau shared the highlights from his journey from Hawaii to UCLA via the transfer portal, broke down what the Bruins' new defensive staff has brought to the table and talked about his influences as a high IQ linebacker.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

IMG_5136
Football

WATCH: John Humphrey on Leadership Role in UCLA Football's Defensive Backfield

By Sam Connon58 seconds ago
A7946941-C3C2-4492-BF9D-4C231582E539
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football’s Upcoming Spring Showcase, Walk-Ons

By Sam Connon2 hours ago
USATSI_17967908
Men's Basketball

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Returns to UCLA Men's Basketball, Opts Not To Enter NBA Draft

By Sam Connon21 hours ago
IMG_3312
Football

Receiver Grant Gray Becomes UCLA Football's First Class of 2023 Commit

By Sam ConnonApr 18, 2022
USATSI_15472666
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball's Chantel Horvat Earns Los Angeles Sparks Camp Contract

By Sam ConnonApr 16, 2022
YkPeZMSf_400x400
Men's Basketball

Class of 2024 SG Ian Jackson Earns Offer From UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam ConnonApr 16, 2022
USATSI_18094663
Baseball

MLB Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day 75 Years After UCLA Icon Broke Color Barrier

By Benjamin RoyerApr 15, 2022
mbbrecruits(2)
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men’s Basketball Targets Rayvon Griffith, Dusty Stromer Update Decision Timelines

By Benjamin RoyerApr 15, 2022