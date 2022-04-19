WATCH: Darius Muasau Talks Transferring to UCLA Football, Impact of Coaching Staff
The former Hawaii product is running with the ones as the Bruins' starting Mike linebacker in spring practice.
UCLA football linebacker Darius Muasau spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Muasau shared the highlights from his journey from Hawaii to UCLA via the transfer portal, broke down what the Bruins' new defensive staff has brought to the table and talked about his influences as a high IQ linebacker.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue