WATCH: Darius Muasau Talks Transferring to UCLA Football, Impact of Coaching Staff

UCLA football linebacker Darius Muasau spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Muasau shared the highlights from his journey from Hawaii to UCLA via the transfer portal, broke down what the Bruins' new defensive staff has brought to the table and talked about his influences as a high IQ linebacker.

