WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's Win, Taking Big Hits

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke to the media following the Bruins' 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday night. Thompson-Robinson talked about his overall impressions on the offense's performance, his health after the game, Zach Charbonnet's big night, how UCLA moved past its loss to Oregon and how it feels to be in the Pac-12 title race with a month to go.

How would you evaluate the offense tonight?

Yeah, I thought we did really well executing the overall game plan. I think the little details and fundamentals of things still have got to cleaned up. I think overall we did a good job collectively for sure, though.

Took some hits, how are you doing physically?

I’m doing good. Nothing serious. I’ll be a little sore in the morning but glad to get the win for sure. It always makes it feel better.

Team's ability to bounce back, winning after loss last week?

Yeah, for sure. I think it just shows the maturity level. You know, we have a lot of older guys on this team, especially on the defensive side and the offensive side of the ball being able to step in during the week and kind of let guys know here and there that we’ve got to get this stuff corrected and stuff like that, so I think overall it just shows the maturity level.

Still wow you when Charbonnet makes big plays or is it just Zach being Zach?

No, for sure, I always get to watch the replays and I’m trying to pull defenders with my play fakes, but getting to hear the crowd hyped and everything, it definitely brings juice to the team and everything. For me personally, Zach’s someone I always try to feed off of, he makes a big play here, I make a big play there, and vice versa, so Zach is definitely a great dude to depend on when things aren’t going my right way, I can always look toward him and lean on him for sure, so.

How do you feel going into November knowing you have a viable shot at the conference title?

This is what we wanted, this is what we expected and now that it’s here, it’s time for the real work to start. You know, we haven’t been in this position at least as long as I’ve been here, so we’ve got to find some deep digging to do and really clean some stuff up so we can get this thing done, so.

Things to clean up?

I have to go back and watch the film and stuff, but off the top, I had a few bad passes that I would like back. Missed some drops here and there, some miscommunication O-line wise. Zach he’s going to kill himself for that fumble later throughout the week in practice so just little things, it’s nothing big and that’s the best part about this, the best part about this offense is guys understand that. There’s not any pointing fingers or anything like that, it’s always self-improvement and how can we do better as individuals and it all comes together collectively as a group.

Kaz and Charbonnet rushing attack?

For sure, really, all of our offensive weapons, it’s a blessing and a blast to be out there with those boys. It makes my job a lot easier, I’m really not out there doing a whole lot besides just operating what’s given to me and I have a lot that’s been given to me with the boys on this team so it makes my job really easy. But in terms of Zach and Kaz, especially when you move Kaz to back and you see his speed and everything, we get on him all the time about getting caught all the time and not getting all the way through so for sure happy to see him break one finally.

Could you tell early in the week that you guy had flushed the Oregon loss?

Yeah, for sure. I could tell as soon as we landed in LA Saturday night. That was a really tough plane ride, a lot for us to sit and think about up in the air and I think once we touched down, we had a different taste in our mouth and we were ready to go and get back out on the field again and we one more shot at it, especially for guys like me, I only have four or five more weeks here as a Bruin before we start the bowl game and all that stuff. I’m trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I can, li can’t hang my hat on stuff we’ve done in the past or cry about it whatever you want to call it. But I think this whole team has had that mindset and that comes from the top down and we gotta look forward every time, we can’t look in the past and we gotta get stuff corrected.

First time getting a win over Stanford at the Rose Bowl?

Yeah, I’m not really looking at the opponent. I’m just happy to be 1-0 this week and be able to get back on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and be able to correct the things that we didn’t do in this game.

