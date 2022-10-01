WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, receiver Jake Bobo and safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to the media following the Bruins’ 40-32 win over No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Thompson-Robinson talked about proving the doubters wrong and pushing back against social media accounts and writers who overlooked his team, while Bobo talked about his career performance and relationship with his quarterback and Blaylock touched on a strong first half by the defense.

Thoughts on big win?

Stephan Blaylock: Just a great team win. We knew coming into this game that it was going to take all of us to win this game and that’s what it took—offense, defense, special teams played great all around, so yeah, great team win.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Um, excuse my voice, I think for me, I’m reading through the articles throughout the whole week, people are saying we’re the worst 4-0 team out there, they’re writing us off, so I think my boys came in here with a chip on their shoulder. I think I told ya’ll on Monday, see if Washington can run with us, not the other way around. So that’s my answer. That’s my answer.

Jake Bobo: For us, it started with the defense, and when the defense gets going like they did in the first half, the offense feeds off it, the special teams feeds off it and when you can put a team like that in a hole early, you know, we’ve got a good shot to come out with it, um, so I mean, yeah, I think the defense started it, the offense finished it, but like Blay said, a good team win.

Important to start out strong?

Blaylock: Huge, but shout-out to the fans that came today, they made a huge impact and we needed them today—them being loud, them catching them off guard, got a few penalties because of them, so that’s huge. Like you said, we had a few first drives, fast starts, but bend don’t break—we didn’t break, we didn’t fold, that’s what I love about this team—strong and love to fight.

DTR: Yeah, for sure. I think offensively, the message was take it one play at a time and I think we did that, just executing each play as it is and not thinking too far ahead and thinking about the touchdowns and what we need to get, just think about the play at hand and what coach Kelly’s calling, I think coach Kelly and the offensive staff called a great game plan as well as on the defensive side preparing for their offense, and I think we went out there and executed really well, so I’m proud of my guys for that for sure.

Three passing TDs, one rushing, hurdling, high-stepping – what did that feel like and do you think you changed perceptions tonight?

DTR: Um, I could care less about perceptions—I care about these boys in the locker room and seeing the smiles on their faces. The flash plays are cool and all, but I think I want them to run off the field—I want them Washington Huskies over there to run off that field at the end of the game, so I don’t want them playing no more, That’s how I play, that’s how my team plays, we’re going to keep doing it until the whistles roll off.

What did you see on that sidestep play? Ever done that before?

DTR: [Laughs] Yeah, I got you, Ben. Um, I actually think it was the wrong read on that play—I’m reading the D-end, he obviously was slower than me, so I thought I could beat him outside but I should have given the ball to Zach, but as you said, I’m going outside, I make my read, I see the corner out of the corner of my eye crashing down, so I knew I had free space out there, just timed it up really well, sidestepped and scored, but all in all, just trying to get in the end zone, though—we’ve got to keep the chains moving and keep the drives going, so I think just adding our points, putting pressure on their offense and their defense.

Had better games statistically, but looked easy for you tonight – culmination of everything you've worked for?

DTR: Yeah, for sure. Besides watching all the film on them and in studying them, the biggest game I watched was when we played them my freshman year here, seeing that kid, seeing guys like Blay and some of the younger receivers that we had, seeing how we played against them and then now bringing it to today and making sure that doesn’t happen again, so I think a lot of nostalgia for sure, but I’m glad to be here at the end of the day, so.

Deserve to get ranked?

Blaylock: I believe so, but we’ll leave that up to them.

DTR: I was gonna say, we’ll let ya’ll decide that.

Dorian's voice getting more hoarse by the week?

Bobo: He sounds terrible.

DTR: Honestly, I’m getting more hoarse by the game. I was letting them boys hear it.

Bobo: Just got to get it back by Saturday.

DTR: Exactly. A lot of hot tea.

View of Dorian's touchdown run?

Blaylock: I didn’t see it actually so when I seen the replay, it was like oohhh. Like, excuse me! Seeing that, and then the hurdle, it just had us turnt as a defense, gave us more energy so yeah, it was a great play by this guy.

Bobo: Yeah, it was cool. I was on the sideline. It was a cool moment.

DTR: I appreciate it guys.

Importance of four-minute offense to close it out?

DTR: Yeah, for sure. I want to touch on my offensive line. Them boys played their asses off today, whether it was making calls, adjusting to their fronts, their pressures, especially toward the end, they’re sending nickel pressure off the edge. Jon picks it up real well. Huddy runs a great route, so all in all, just a great offensive game plan and great execution all around so it wasn’t just me, it was everybody involved.

Energy that defense gives to the offense?

Bobo: A lot. My five years, what I’ve kind of learned is both sides of the ball feed off of each other. So when the offense sees an opportunity like we had tonight when the defense was rolling and getting those guys off the field, it juices you up a little bit, for sure and definitely a motivational factor without a doubt.

DTR: Yeah, it’s kind of like blood in the water. You hear all week it’s going to be a shootout, it’s going ot be this, their offense is this and that and their quarterback is this and that so when our defense is out there rolling and shutting them down, it juices us up, we smell blood in the water, we know we can go out there and attack full go.

Is your QB 'This and that'?

Bobo: Yeah. I do. It’s hard for me to say that in front of him right now, but yes, I do think our quarterback is this and that.

What have you learned about Dorian since transferring?

Bobo: I think it was in the third quarter when they swatted a ball up in the air and one of their interior defensive linemen was about to come down with it and he just put his helmet right in that dude’s stomach. I think that tells you all you need to know about this dude. We feed off of him. We go as far as he goes and I’ve learned that [he’s] one tough dude. We’re going to keep following his ass. His butt. I’m sorry.

Lead blocker on a pitch play – what about this game had you so hyped?

DTR: I love to compete. I love to compete. We gotta play the best to be the best and y’all said Washington was up there so I’m going to go full-go and give it my all. I think that’s just about being a football player. It has nothing to do with being a quarterback or anything like that, it’s just about being a full-blown competitor. I love to compete whether it’s football or anything.

Saved some of the offense during the first four weeks?

DTR: Coach Kelly’s always got something up his sleeve. We’re always adding new stuff every week but I think we’re running the same plays, obviously we’re going to mix them up a little bit here and there, but at the end of the day, it’s us vs. you guys. See if you guys can compete with us.

First big win of your UCLA career, put up career highs?

Bobo: Like you said, big win. That’s what first comes to mind when you’re running off the field. Obviously I was glad to contribute but like Dorian said, Coach Kelly will scheme those guys up. That’s what we did this week. I was telling some guys on the sideline all I had to do was really be in the right spot. Made some plays I guess you could say after the catch, but the way we schemed these guys, game planned these guys, it’s cool. I was just thankful to be there and be able to contribute.

Outside noise fuel you?

DTR: I love it. I love it. You know, I don’t stay on social media 24/7, all day every day like maybe most people think but I do read it. I do read it. I get notifications just like everybody else does. And if you think words don’t hurt, they do. They do and I always remember even if I don’t say nothing. So we have a lot of things ahead of us. Right now, we’re focused on Utah.

How much was wanting to play with DTR part of your transfer process?

Bobo: That was all of it. And Charbs. 24. I wanted to play with those guys, that’s why I came here, obviously we had some guys coming back up front, but like you guys saw tonight, I probably made the right decision in following this guy and following 24 out here to LA so I’m definitely glad I did so yeah, those two played a big role. And Blay too. And Blay too.

